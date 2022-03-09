GMB: Piers Morgan finally replaced with Rylan Clark as Susanna Reid’s new sidekick?

GMB host Susanna Reid appears to have given her seal of approval to a new co-host.

Her former co-presenter Piers Morgan quit the show a year ago today after a row with weatherman Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle.

And, while Piers has today (March 9) said he has “no regrets”, it appears Susanna has finally found a suitable co-host.

Susanna appears to have backed Rylan to be her new co-host (Credit: ITV)

GMB: Susanna backs new co-host

Since Piers left, Susanna has been joined by stand-in co-hosts including Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Ed Balls and Alistair Campbell.

However, it seems she’s keen for a shake up and appears to have given her backing to a new co-host.

Taking to Twitter, Susanna retweeted a tweet about It Takes Two host Rylan Clark.

And it seems she’s on board with the idea of him joining her as her new GMB sidekick.

Piers Morgan quit the show a year ago today (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna say about Rylan appearing on GMB?

It all started after Rylan fired back at a troll who asked what he actually brought to the world.

Rylan’s celebrity pals rallied round, sending messages of support to the star.

And one from Radio One’s Dominic Byrne – who works on the Chris Moyles show – appeared to catch Susanna’s eye.

You should be hosting GMB too – you’d be great with @susannareid100.

Tweeting Rylan, Dominic said: “Just thought I’d mention that I think you’re bloody brilliant.

“You should be hosting GMB too – you’d be great with @susannareid100,” he said.

And it appeared to be a sentiment that Susanna agreed with, as she retweeted the tweet on her timeline in front of her 850k followers.

Susanna appeared to back Rylan as her new GMB sidekick (Credit: Splash News)

How did her followers react?

They appeared to agree with Dominic and tweeted Susanna to tell her as much.

“Yes, this would be amazing,” said one.

“OMG yessssss,” declared another.

“Well said, I agree,” said another.

GMB viewers aren’t Madeley fans

Earlier the week stand-in host Richard Madeley came under fire from viewers.

They claimed that he isn’t “fit” to report on more serious issues such as the war in Ukraine.

So perhaps Rylan would make a more suitable sidekick for Susanna?

