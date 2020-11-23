GMB host Piers Morgan blasted Health Secretary Matt Hancock for refusing to say whether he’d accept a pay rise on today’s show (Monday November 23).

Piers, 55, has a fiery relationship with Mr Hancock, and today’s exchange hardly improved things.

GMB host Piers Morgan took Mr Hancock to task on MPs’ wages (Credit: ITV)

Why did Piers Morgan get angry with Matt Hancock on GMB?

Mr Hancock appeared on the show for the third time in a week to update viewers on the efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

But Piers’ attention soon turned to a report, which recommended MPs’ salaries should rise by four per cent in 2021.

However, fellow Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has stated that she will refuse the pay rise because of the state of the economy.

It was then Piers quizzed Mr Hancock on whether he would also refuse the rise.

Mr Hancock refused to answer the question (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers press him on?

“Would it not be a right thing for every MP that none of you agree to take a pay rise?” Piers asked.

Mr Hancock refused to answer the question, responding: “I will answer this question when firstly the pay policy has been set out by the Chancellor.”

“It doesn’t matter what the pay policy is,” Piers hit back.

If you are offered a pay rise, will you accept it?

“If you are offered a pay rise, will you accept it?

“I would love to hear you say ‘I will not take it’… why do you need to think about it.”

Matt Hancock doing his trademark smirk and squirm. He is painful to watch. #GMB — Katya 🌱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿♻️ (@KikiL80) November 23, 2020

Matt Hancock looks creepy as hell and stop saying it’s about balance. Shifty eyes and stupid smirk when asked serious questions #GMB — Pooja Sharma-Jones (@Poojipants) November 23, 2020

The smirking idiot Matt Hancock getting another kicking by Piers and Susanna again on GMB As if he isn't going to take a pay rise while all public sector workers continue to struggle #GMB — Andrew Swindells (@Swinno1976) November 23, 2020

How did viewers react to the interview?

It wasn’t long until viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions.

And it wasn’t good for Mr Hancock.

One viewer tweeted: “The smirking idiot Matt Hancock getting another kicking by Piers and Susanna again on GMB.

“As if he isn’t going to take a pay rise while all public sector workers continue to struggle.”

Another said: “Matt Hancock doing his trademark smirk and squirm. He is painful to watch.”

@piersmorgan your interview of the incompetent @MattHancock demonstrates exactly why people don’t want to come on to #GMB he cannot speak for all MPs & you know that, nor does he have the authority to make such policy. — Simon Gough (@SGough21) November 23, 2020

However, some viewers took exception to Piers’ direct style of interviewing.

“@piersmorgan your interview of the incompetent @MattHancock demonstrates exactly why people don’t want to come on to #GMB,” one said.

“He cannot speak for all MPs & you know that, nor does he have the authority to make such policy.”

