Piers Morgan has addressed his exit from ITV show Good Morning Britain on social media, offering fans what he claims is a “perfect summary” of what happened.

On Twitter, the former daytime TV presenter shared “what went down” when he stepped back from his position on the programme.

Piers Morgan sensationally quit GMB earlier this month (Credit: Mark Milan / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan share about his exit from ITV show Good Morning Britain?

One Twitter user, tagging Piers, wrote: “I’ll tell you why I respect @piersmorgan, irrespective of whether or not I agree with him.

“He said something, meant it sincerely, was attacked for it, then stuck by his guns, accepted consequences. He owned what he said and he meant it. I can’t fault him for that.”

The former GMB host shared a ‘perfect summary’ of ‘what went down’ (Credit: ITV)

Piers shared the tweet for his 7.9million followers on the social media platform.

He thanked the user and said his tweet perfectly summed up his exit.

Piers wrote: “Thank you. This is a perfect summary of what went down.”

Thank you. This is a perfect summary of what went down. https://t.co/SCZQMCtsDF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 23, 2021

What did Piers’ fans say?

The Life Stories host’s followers were divided in the replies, though.

One said: “Agreed. You never back down and fight for what you believe! People want to hate you but also want to be you! I just love you!”

Another wrote: “I’ve greatly admired Piers the last year for the way he’s handled the pandemic. I see he’s also a great friend to those going through tough times… they’re lucky to have him as a mate.”

Agreed. You never back down and fight for what you believe! People want to hate you but also want to be you! I just love you! 💙 — Angela Robinson (@Angela84332862) March 23, 2021

I’ve greatly admired Piers the last year for the way he’s handled the pandemic . I see he’s also a great friend to those going through tough times … they’re lucky to have him as a mate . X — Ribbons.20/20 (@20Ribbons) March 23, 2021

No it isn’t. What happened was Piers and Meghan were friends, she dropped him and like a child he took every opportunity to attack her. — Dave 🇬🇧🇪🇺💙 😷 (@thedavidwill) March 24, 2021

However, someone else said: “No, it isn’t. What happened was, Piers and Meghan were friends, she dropped him and like a child he took every opportunity to attack her.”

Presenter Piers had refused to apologise over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers takes fresh dig at wedding claims

It comes after Piers Morgan hit out at Meghan Markle again, amid reports she and Prince Harry did not secretly marry each other before their official wedding.

Piers quit GMB earlier this month after refusing to apologise for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

On the programme, Piers had said he didn’t believe the claims Meghan made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the chat, Meghan said she and Harry had actually tied the knot before the ceremony at Windsor Castle, but reports have since suggested it’s not true.

Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, said the service Meghan referred to was not the official wedding.

And Piers couldn’t resist commenting on the revelation. He shared a news article about it for his Twitter followers and asked them: “Do we still have to believe her?”

