GMB host Piers Morgan has celebrated a huge rating success for the show during its US election special.

The breakfast TV presenter, 55, took to Twitter to share the news of Good Morning Britain‘s success.

BREAKING:

So, @GMB averaged 1.16m viewers & 27% audience share pts yesterday. That's UP by 20% & 58% on the 2016 US election.

But.. @BBCBreakfast was DOWN by 852k viewers (34%) & 8 share pts (20%) on 2016.

Thanks for watching! pic.twitter.com/jul7MLQRIe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2020

What did Piers Morgan say about the GMB US Election special?

Piers and co-host Susanna Reid provided blanket coverage during the US election on Wednesday morning (November 4) to chart the latest polls and detail the key battlegrounds.

He even spilled over into Lorraine Kelly’s show afterwards to update viewers.

He took to Twitter to let viewers know that GMB’s coverage was a hit.

The election special received mixed reaction from GMB viewers (Credit: ITV)

“BREAKING: So, @GMB averaged 1.16m viewers & 27% audience share pts yesterday. That’s UP by 20% & 58% on the 2016 US election,” he began.

“But… @BBCBreakfast was DOWN by 852k viewers (34%) & 8 share pts (20%) on 2016. Thanks for watching!”

It wasn’t long before rival BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker responded.

Piers teased Dan Walker on GMB’s high ratings (Credit: BBC)

How did Dan Walker and BBC Breakfast respond?

The host tweeted: “Well done… but we weren’t actually on yesterday.”

Well done… but we weren’t actually on yesterday.

Piers then replied: “Could have sworn the BBC was on air yesterday morning?

“Did you air the Test Card or something? (Might have got more viewers..).”

Could have sworn the BBC was on air yesterday morning? Did you air the Test Card or something?

(Might have got more viewers..) https://t.co/gh8MnZLZ6c — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2020

It’s not the first time Piers and Dan have waged a war of words on the social media platform.

Piers was slammed after he mocked Dan’s book sales.

“This is a mean-spirited remark. Unnecessary,” one Twitter user said.

Piers and Susanna provided viewers with all the latest election news (Credit: ITV)

How have viewers been reacting to the US Election coverage?

Piers’ good news about the US election ratings contrasted with some viewers’ thoughts on ITV’s morning coverage.

The event was discussed at length not just on GMB – it was the main topic of conversation on Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

This didn’t sit well with viewers, who thought it was too much.

When the subject was discussed on Loose Women, one viewer tweeted: “We’ve had this all morning – we don’t need your views as well.”

