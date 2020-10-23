GMB viewers were divided as pensioner Maureen Eames appeared on the show this morning (Friday October 23) to tell them her straight-talking views on coronavirus.

Barnsley-based Maureen, 83, went viral when she appeared on BBC News last week.

She told reporters that she “didn’t give a sod” about the new lockdowns in the area.

Straight-talking great-grandmother Maureen has gone viral for her very honest views about the coronavirus restrictions. The 83 year-old tells @kategarraway and @CharlotteHawkns what she thinks of the govt's restrictions and warns that young people 'are going to suffer the most' pic.twitter.com/svZn14vw2L — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 23, 2020

What did Maureen say on GMB?

Speaking to hosts Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, Maureen suggested that the government should “get rid of scientists”.

“What I can’t understand is how we’re going to afford to pay for these lockdowns,” she said.

“The people who are going to suffer most are the young ones and the unemployed.”

Maureen and her husband Michael both beat the virus earlier in the year.

Now Maureen says: “I’m not going to stay at home, I’m too old.”

Maureen pulled no punches on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What else did Maureen say?

Maureen also added: “I think the government should get rid of the scientists.

“I didn’t vote for scientists.”

She concluded that she thought scientists should go back to the universities.

‘We need for the government to get rid of scientists’ – Maureen from Barnsley #GMB pic.twitter.com/zGfXA9TrZo — Ben (@MrBenjiWeb) October 23, 2020

Maureen on @GMB is dangerous spreading this message. She shouldn’t be given airtime. — lauren (@_laurenandrews) October 23, 2020

Maureen on #GMB is definitely the sort of woman who would puncture your football before throwing it back from her garden… — Becci French (@becciroake) October 23, 2020

Could do without hearing Maureen's unqualified bile on #GMB this morning, god knows how @kategarraway feels listening to it. — Frances (@frances_alexan) October 23, 2020

What did GMB viewers say about Maureen?

It wasn’t long before GMB viewers took to Twitter to cast their opinions.

One user wrote: “Maureen on @GMB is dangerous spreading this message. She shouldn’t be given airtime.”

Maureen on GMB is dangerous spreading this message.

Another commented: “Could do without hearing Maureen’s unqualified bile on #GMB this morning.

“God knows how @kategarraway feels listening to it.”

This great lady Maureen spoke total sense here, 100% agree! As per usual biased interview from GMB and they wheeled out the doctor of doom lol. They need to wind it in with all this disproportionate scaremongering! https://t.co/SSnrVEFxFE — 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕪ℍ𝕦𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕪ℙ𝕋 🇬🇧 #KBF 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@StayHungryPT) October 23, 2020

But the reaction wasn’t all negative.

One supporter wrote: “This great lady Maureen spoke total sense here, 100% agree!

“As per usual biased interview from GMB and they wheeled out the doctor of doom lol.

“They need to wind it in with all this disproportionate scaremongering!”

Dr Jarvis tried to explain the situation (Credit: ITV)

What did the expert say in response to Maureen?

Also appearing during the discussion was Dr Sarah Jarvis, who tried to explain why the government was taking action in some parts of the UK.

She said that shielding older and vulnerable people was the right thing to do to protect them.

Dr Sarah also added that ‘nobody is saying shut down and close your doors’ and people are being encouraged to go out and get fresh air.

However, Maureen’s husband hit back: “You’re guessing because you don’t know, you’re inexperienced.”

