GMB will see news correspondent Noel Phillips join the show in the new year.

The reporter, 28, will cover exclusive stories and breaking news as the programme’s New York based correspondent.

In a statement, Noel said a position on Good Morning Britain is “the dream job”.

Noel Phillips said joining GMB is “the dream job” (Credit: YouTube)

What did he say about joining GMB?

Noel revealed: “For me this is the dream job.

Read more: Piers Morgan fears ITV bosses will soon sack him from Good Morning Britain

“I’m absolutely delighted and I can’t wait to get started at a time when no one can predict the next hour in America, never mind the next day.

“Over the years it’s been a lifelong ambition to work in America.”

GMB hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “I know it will be a challenging adventure.

“But I’m excited to be heading to New York in the new year and covering the US, as the country faces unprecedented times.”

Over the years it’s been a lifelong ambition to work in America.

Meanwhile, GMB Editor Neil Thompson said: “I’ve watched Noel’s journalistic career develop with growing envy on our rivals’ screen for some time.

“Am delighted that they will now have the chance to watch him on our’s.

“North America as a source of stories to which the UK wakes up is a gift that keeps on giving, to have it covered by such a talented reporter is a fantastic opportunity to boost our news gathering in a prodigious and exciting news patch.”

Noel will join the likes of Piers, Susanna and Dr Hilary (Credit: ITV)

Who is Noel Phillips?

Prior to joining ITV, Noel worked as a correspondent on Sky News, where he has covered the election, the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter.

Noel also reported at the BBC covering the royal wedding and the World Cup.

Read more: GMB: Dr Hilary calls relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas a ‘massive mistake’

In addition, the presenter was nominated for Young Talent of the Year at the Royal Television Society in 2019.

He became the young best talent at the 30 To Watch: Young Journalist Awards.

Meanwhile, GMB is hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid as well as Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

Are you excited about Noel joining GMB? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.