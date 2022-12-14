Martin Lewis delivers sombre message to GMB viewers as he announces prolonged break from the show

Martin Lewis delivered an emotional message to GMB viewers on Wednesday (December 14).

The ITV star has announced that he is taking an extended break from Good Morning Britain.

It turns out the TV presenter won’t be back on screens in the early hours for a few months.

In a heartbreaking message to viewers, Martin shared the news and revealed his own Christmas wish.

Martin Lewis makes announcement on GMB

Martin told viewers: “This is my last programme before Christmas. I won’t be back until March because I’ve got my show coming on in the New Year.

“Can I just wish everybody a very Merry Christmas, a very Happy New Year, and, especially after a Million Minutes, to those of you who will be going through grief and loneliness this Christmas, may you have more smiles than you are expecting, may you have more joy than you’re expecting.

“And if not, I just hope you get through it and you get through it easily.”

That's it for me on @GMB this year, and prob last time presenting until March (as my shows back in Jan). I hope you found it useful or interesting. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) December 14, 2022

Martin later took to Twitter to confirm the news of his extended break from GMB.

He tweeted: “That’s it for me on this year, and prob last time presenting until March (as my shows back in Jan). I hope you found it useful or interesting.”

Viewers rushed to share their support for Martin.

What did viewers say?

One wrote: “Enjoy your break Martin and thank you for all you do.”

“Thank you for what you do, its greatly appreciated, but seriously! I walk into the room when you’re on TV and my husband shushed me!” laughed a second fan.

Others said they would be tuning out until March.

One tweeted: “The only reason I ever watch @GMB is when Martin Lewis co-presents. See you again in march then.”

“Thank you for everything you do, I hope you’re able to have a lovely break over the festive season!” gushed another viewer.

Elsewhere, Martin recently hit back at critics of his latest Christmas project.

He is teaming up with YouTube stars LadBaby to release a Christmas song.

He said: “This has been a tough year for many, prices have rocketed. Advice charities and food banks are swamped. Deficit budgeting is becoming more common – meaning even after everything has been cut to the bone – people still have less income than expenditure.

“It’s going to be a tough winter, and things aren’t likely to ease much in 2023. So the need to help and support people struggling across the UK is profound.”

“Hopefully this LadBaby song and their lyrics will raise some cash and awareness,” added the star.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

