Lorraine Kelly launched into a rant on GMB this morning (Thursday November 19) about coronavirus restrictions.

The ITV telly legend, 60, demanded that the government stop being so “woolly” and stop “trying to be nice”.

She went on to argue that keeping loved ones safe over the festive period was far more important than missing Christmas dinner.

What did Lorraine Kelly say on GMB?

Lorraine joined GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid immediately after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had discussed restrictions over the Christmas period.

He argued that consequences could be “severe” if people didn’t follow the rules.

Asked what she thought of the situation, Lorraine vented her frustration.

“Just say it,” she said. “I’m getting so frustrated about this and I know how important Christmas is, I really do.

“But for goodness sake, will we stop all this wooliness and trying to be nice and wanting to be loved and wanting to be liked.”

Lorraine Kelly didn’t mince her words on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What else did Lorraine say?

Lorraine continued her strong views.

She said: “The leaders who are in charge – say what is right for the country and what is going to save lives.

“I mean, what is more important? Having a dinner and being with your family or keeping everybody safe?

You have to be with a smaller amount of people this year, that’s going to be hard, but it means in the New Year, we’ll all get over this quicker.

“It’s a no brainer so stop waffling about and say it as it is. ‘That’s it, it’s gone. Sorry.’

“You have to be with a smaller amount of people this year, that’s going to be hard, but it means in the New Year, we’ll all get over this quicker.”

After she had finished Ben said: “Lorraine Kelly for Prime Minister!”

Lorraine Kelly wasn’t finished yet (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to Lorraine’s views?

It wasn’t long before many viewers agreed with her.

One took to Twitter and said: “Yes Lorraine is right, the lives of others has to be more important than Christmas.”

Another said: “Of course it will be hard not having a family Christmas but the consequences will or could be devastating.”

“Well said, it’s easy, just let’s get this over and then have Christmas,” another wrote.

Finally, a third commented: “Or we all have a limited Christmas then we can celebrate quicker.

“Save lives, stay safe or be in the same position in six months time.”

