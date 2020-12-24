Len Goodman appeared on GMB today and took a swipe at the Strictly Come Dancing judges, calling them “stupid”.

The former head judge, 76, made the comment as he shared his thoughts on Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh’s stint on the show.

Ranvir missed out on a spot in the final and Len thinks she was “fantastic” throughout the whole series.

Len Goodman lashed out at the Strictly judges, calling them “stupid” on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Len Goodman say on GMB?

When asked what he thought about Ranvir not being in the final, Len said: “Ranvir, throughout the whole series, was fantastic.”

A clip then played showing Ranvir and pro partner Giovanni Pernice performing during a group dance in the final.

Behind them, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse got up out of their chairs dancing along.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

Len said: “Look at those stupid judges, what’s the matter with them? Sit down and get on with your judging!”

Speaking about Ranvir’s Jive – which received low marks from the judges – he continued: “It was just the rotten luck that she got the one dance that didn’t suit her on the most important semi-final.

“However, throughout the series, she was terrific. She was one of my certainties to make the final.”

Len left the show in 2016.

Len thought Ranvir was “terrific” on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it comes after Ranvir’s GMB colleague Charlotte Hawkins said she thinks the star was robbed of a place in the final.

Appearing on Lorraine, she was asked by host Lorraine Kelly: “How well did our Ranvir do on Strictly?!”

What did Charlotte say about Ranvir?

“I know, she was brilliant,” Charlotte replied.

Charlotte said she thinks Ranvir ‘robbed’ of a spot in the final (Credit: ITV)

“She claimed she had no dancing experience, but you take a look at that… she’s obviously had this sort of ballroom dancer inside of her that’s been bursting to come out.

“I think she was robbed, she should still be in there for the final. She did phenomenally.”

