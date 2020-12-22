Laura Tobin on GMB
GMB: Laura Tobin under fire for travelling from Tier 4 to present weather in Tier 2 area

Many viewers asked if Laura's journey was "essential"

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

GMB star Laura Tobin has been criticised by viewers for travelling from a Tier 4 area to present the weather.

On Tuesday’s show, the meteorologist presented the weather from Blenheim Palace, which is in Tier 2.

Laura explained the World Heritage Site had refunded tickets from visitors who were due to travel in from Tier 4 areas.

Laura Tobin on GMB
GMB star Laura Tobin has been criticised by viewers for travelling from a Tier 4 area to present the weather (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Laura Tobin?

However, she was allowed access into the area because she was there for work.

Viewers weren’t impressed, with many questioning whether the trip was “essential”.

One person said on Twitter: “Don’t think Laura’s job is essential…”

Another wrote: “Laura has gone from tier 4 to tier 2 for this VT surely that’s not allowed.”

A third tweeted: “GMB why has Laura Tobin travelled from a tier 4 to a tier 2 to present the weather from Blenheim Palace?!”

Another wrote: “Is it really necessary for Laura to be at Blenheim Palace, travelling from tier 4 or am I missing something?”

What are the Tier 4 restrictions?

A spokesperson for GMB said: “Everyone on the production team is working incredibly hard to make sure the show adheres to the guidelines. Good Morning Britain is fully covid compliant and follows the rules regarding broadcast media.”

At the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new rules for those living in London and the south East.

Those in Tier 4 must stay at home and not travel outside of their area unless there is an essential reason like work, education, medical treatment and caring responsibilities.

However, travel for leisure is not permitted.

Laura Tobin on GMB
Laura travelled to Blenheim Palace, which is in Tier 2 (Credit: ITV)

In addition, those in Tier 4 areas won’t be able to mix with anyone outside of their household during the festive period, including Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, these restrictions could be in place until Easter, Government has admitted.

A senior scientist advising the government, Professor Neil Ferguson, said it’s possible the restrictions could last until Easter.

Read more: Tier 4 restrictions ‘could last until Easter,’ Government admits

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: “We obviously won’t keep these rules in place any longer than is necessary.

Gemma Collins 2020
Boris Johnson introduced Tier 4 restrictions at the weekend (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

“But it’s important (we) continue to look at the scientific data and evidence in order to inform our (decisions), but I would stress the important thing is for people to follow the rules.”

