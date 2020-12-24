GMB star Laura Tobin divided viewers as she wore a pair of sparkling trousers on the ITV show today (December 24).

Getting into the Christmas spirit, the meteorologist modelled a pair of glistening silver trousers and a pink satin top as she presented the daily weather update.

But while the forecast wasn’t looking too great, Laura’s trousers certainly gave that extra shine!

Laura Tobin left GMB viewers divided with her sparkling trousers (Credit: ITV)

Showing off her outfit on Instagram, Laura shared a snap of herself dancing backstage in the sparkling number.

She completed the look with a set of festive snowman earrings from Accessorize.

What did GMB viewers say about Laura Tobin?

Most viewers loved the look, with one commenting: “Looking amazing once again @Lauratobin1. Loving the look and glittering smile.”

Another said: “I was too mesmerised by that outfit!”

Laura completed the look with a pair of festive earrings (Credit: Instagram Story/lauratobinweather)

A third added: “Did you raid the Strictly wardrobe department, they are fab. Happy Christmas to all.”

A fourth gushed: “I love your fab glitter sequin trousers.”

While others weren’t so impressed, with one commenting: “Good god, looks like you got dressed from Poundland.”

A second shared: “Try turning the lights on when you get dressed in the morning.”

GMB viewers gushed over Laura’s trousers (Credit: ITV)

What else has Laura been up to?

The festive outfit comes days after Laura came under fire for travelling from Tier 4 to present the weather.

On Tuesday’s show, the star hosted the weather from Blenheim Palace, which is in Tier 2.

Laura explained the World Heritage Site had refunded tickets from visitors who were due to travel in from Tier 4 areas.

However, the presenter was there for work purposes.

Is it going to be white Christmas? 🎄❄️ It's going to be a chilly Christmas eve! @Lauratobin1 has your weather for the next seven days.

Taking to Twitter to complain, one viewer said: “Don’t think Laura’s job is essential.”

Another wrote: “Laura has gone from Tier 4 to Tier 2 for this VT, surely [rules don’t allow that]?”

Will GMB air on Christmas Day?

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will all air on Christmas Day this year.

The ITV programme, hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, will air from 7am tomorrow (December 25) as it relives moments of 2020.

