GMB: Kate Garraway thanks Jeremy Kyle for helping her kids

GMB presenter Kate Garraway has revealed how former daytime TV host Jeremy Kyle stepped in to help reunite her kids with their grandparents.

On today's (Monday, August 3) episode of Good Morning Britain, Kate explained that the ex Jeremy Kyle Show presenter provided a solution after she struggled to get Darcey and Billy to her husband Derek's parents.

Kate Garraway thanked Jeremy Kyle on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about Jeremy Kyle on GMB?

The mum of two's in-laws have been shielding during the lockdown as they feel vulnerable, and so haven't seen their grandkids since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Kate took extra precautions when preparing to send Darcey and Billy to stay with them over the weekend. And she was hesitant to drive them herself, not wanting to bring herself into contact with Derek's parents unnecessarily.

Thankfully, her pal Jeremy was able to help out.

Jeremy took Kate's kids up to visit their grandparents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy's taxi service

Kate said on GMB: "One of the things we did is plan over several weeks what to do. So I thought right, we have to be very clear. We have to isolate in the days before we travel.

"I washed and packed Darcey and Billy's clothes and sealed them for quite a few days, just in case there was anything problematic there.

Good old Jeremy.

"They travelled up not with me because [the in-laws] haven't even had contact with Derek's sisters, so I didn't want to be an extra person coming into their life.

"Thanks to Jeremy Kyle, they travelled up. Because he said, 'Listen, my driver has been isolating and keeping the car very clean so I'll take the children up'."

Ben joked: "He's running a taxi company now, love that. Good old Jeremy."

Phone blunder

"Very, very kind of him," Kate continued, adding. "Thanks very much, Jeremy."

Elsewhere on GMB, Kate's phone vibrated as she and Ben introduced the day's segments, as the programme got underway.

And Ben couldn't help mocking his pal for the on-air blunder, prompting Kate to call on viewers to weigh in and say whether or not it was an issue.

