GMB star Kate Garraway underwent a pretty shocking transformation today (October 7).

Taking to Twitter after the show, her Good Morning Britain co-host and pal Ben Shephard shared a video of his co-star.

His caption read: “I often get asked – what its like working with @kategarraway, well this video pretty much sums it up!”

Kate Garraway proved she was a good sport earlier today (Credit: Cover Images)

GMB host Kate Garraway has surprise transformation

In the clip, Kate can be seen wearing a Freddie Mercury costume. The presenter also sported a moustache as she laughed with her co-hosts.

Charlotte Hawkins could also be seen wearing silk neon-coloured high-waisted trousers and a shirt.

Ben added: “Apparently she and @CharlotteHawkns got the same dress code.”

Today was Global’s Make Some Noise Day and, as Smooth Radio hosts, Kate and Charlotte were taking part.

The initiative raises funds for small charities across the UK.

Fans loved Kate Garraway’s new look

Many fans couldn’t help but gush about how much they loved Kate’s look.

One person said: “Oh I love this. This alone has prompted me to donate!”

A second wrote: “Just perfect x.”

“Great costume Kate,” another added.

And a fourth said: “The best ‘behind the scenes’ I’ve ever seen!”

I often get asked – what its like working with @kategarraway well this video pretty much sums it up! Apparently she and @CharlotteHawkns got the same dress code 🤣🤣🤣 #MakeSomeNoise pic.twitter.com/wOlWDFQGwu — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) October 7, 2022

Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond on DNA Journey last night (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper update

Kate recently revealed that her husband Derek Draper still remains “very damaged” with his health.

Derek has been battling with the after effects of COVID-19 after he caught the virus in 2020.

In a new episode of DNA Journey, Kate said: “2020 was a devastating year. With Derek, he got very sick early on in the pandemic and has remained very damaged.

“That is quite well documented because for a lot of people, he’s come to symbolise that the fight goes on.”

She also thanked This Morning’s Alison Hammond for her support.

Kate said: “Alison, she was messaging me to say she was thinking of me in that way.”

After taking time off of Good Morning Britain, the presenter told viewers: “I dramatically disappeared and haven’t been here for three weeks now.

“We were on air and Derek had come out of hospital, he’s been going in and out of hospital for a while for looking at ways to tackle the damage caused by COVID back in 2020.

“But we haven’t really had any sort of medical eruptions, and then he just was really unwell.”

She added: “So it was really dramatic. Brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary because when you’ve got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of infection quickly and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low.”

