GMB host Kate Garraway playfully scolds Ben Shephard for mocking her

GMB presenter Kate Garraway gave her co-star Ben Shephard a playful ticking off on today's show (Tuesday, July 21).

As Good Morning Britain got underway, Kate hesitantly said: "Good morning... everyone" as she was confused over who was supposed to be speaking.

Kate struggled to keep a straight face as she admonished Ben for mocking her (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say to Ben Shephard?

And Ben, who loves nothing better than teasing his good pal, wouldn't let it rest and kept bringing it up throughout the programme.

He even played a clip from an older GMB episode, in which he poked fun at Kate for making an odd noise live on air.

Kate struggled to keep a straight face as she mock-scolded him for his lack of support.

"You've been playing it every minute since six o'clock!" she said. "So basically on day four... don't try to make up now!

It's just mock, mock, mock!

"Day four, fourth day back in work, and this is where it turns. No more love, no more support or 'It's lovely to see you'.

"It's been so hard to suppress as well," Ben admitted.

"Look, I just got a bit confused and said good morning to everyone," Kate said.

Well, Kate did tell Piers and Susanna that she wanted everyone to take the Mick out of her when she returned.

And it's good to see Ben do the dutiful best friend job of rinsing her - and putting a smile on her face!

Kate Garraway had a message for husband Derek on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

A message for Derek

Kate returned to Good Morning Britain last week, after being off for weeks amid her husband Derek's battle with coronavirus.

He no longer has COVID-19, but remains in hospital.

Elsewhere on today's episode of GMB, Kate issued a message for Derek as she revealed the nurses were putting the programme on for him.

"Good morning Derek, if you are watching," she said, addressing her husband. "We're all sending you lots of love. Everyone here is sending lots of love. There are so many good wishes. Your own personal Good Morning Britain."

