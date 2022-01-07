kate garraway dress today
GMB: Kate Garraway distracts viewers with bold dress today

It's certainly eye-catching!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Kate Garraway divided Good Morning Britain viewers with her dress on the show today (Friday, January 7).

The 54-year-old’s patterned green outfit led to some unflattering comparisons from some fans of the show!

Kate’s outfit raised eyebrows (Credit: ITV)

It’s only her second day back on the show after the Christmas break, and already plenty has happened to Kate to get viewers talking.

Yesterday it was her hair dye disaster that was a topic of conversation, and today it’s her outfit that’s got tongues wagging!

The presenter sported a bright green patterned dress today as she hosted Good Morning Britain alongside Ben Shephard.

Read more: Maureen Lipman branded ‘hypocritical’ over controversial race and religion comments on GMB

The dress she wore had a floral pattern to it, with hints of purple, yellow, and white in there too.

It didn’t take long for GMB viewers at home to begin poking fun at Kate’s outfit, with many asking why the star looked as though she’d been plucked out of a completely different decade!

What did viewers say?

Viewers didn’t hold back with their mocking of Kate’s outfit (Credit: ITV)

It’s safe to say that not everyone was a fan of Kate’s green number on GMB today.

“Nice to see Kate Garraway has recycled the luxury Christmas wrapping paper into a dress to wear to work,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why is Kate dressed as a carpet from the 1970’s?” another confused viewer asked.

“Kate I’m sorry but it looks like your wearing a 1950s curtain!” a third said.

One viewer did like Kate’s outfit though!

“Loving the dress Kate is wearing this morning, what gorgeous colours,” they tweeted. “Where is it from?!” 

Kate Garraway’s fashion mishaps on Good Morning Britain

This isn’t Kate’s first fashion “disaster” this week (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first mishap Kate has had with fashion this week on GMB.

Just yesterday she explained to hosts Susanna Reid and Ben how “bewildered” she was at how ginger she’d become over Christmas after attempting to dye her own hair.

Read more: GMB host Susanna Reid under fire for ‘car crash’ interview with MP Grant Shapps 

“What was it?” a laughing Ben asked. “Was it the egg nog?”

“Hair root dye,” Kate replied sheepishly. “Even Bill [her son] said ‘I don’t think anything can save this, mum.'”

However, despite her worries, she revealed that some solid shampooing had calmed it down a little bit.

What do you think of Kate’s outfit? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

