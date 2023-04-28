GMB host Kate Garraway left fans distracted with her bright and colourful dress on GMB today (April 28).

The presenter, 55, certainly woke viewers up on Good Morning Britain as she rocked a striking green dress with fruity images of bananas, lemons and oranges.

Fans were distracted by Kate’s colourful dress (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Kate Garraway distracts viewers with her appearance

Taking to Twitter, many fans had words to say about Kate’s lively dress. Kate wasn’t the only one dressing like sunshine, though. Jacqui Smith was also on the show and she wore a bright yellow dress with pink flowers for her appearance.

One Good Morning Britain fan commented: “@GMB have @kategarraway and @JacquiSmithMP just come from a Starburst advert?” A second wrote: “I mean I love @kategarraway @GMB but who dressed her today @ROWNTREES.”

“What a sight Kate Garraway looks,” another more cruel viewer added.

However, some viewers were big fans of the dress and thought Kate was rocking it. “@GMB @kategarraway’s fruity dress this morning. Looking good as always Kate #GMB,” one fan of her outfit commented.

Another wrote: “@kategarraway looking lovely this morning. Bit like a packet of Fruit Pastilles!” Another added: “@Jacqui_Smith1 love seeing you on GMB on Fridays, not sure who looks brighter you or Kate this morning – both looking stunning @kategarraway,” another added.

Kate’s husband Derek

Last week, fans were happy to see a new photo of Kate’s husband Derek Draper. Derek has been battling complications of Covid-19 since he was diagnosed in 2020.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kate shared snaps of her family enjoying the garden and in one of the photos, Derek can be seen smiling with her at the camera.

Her caption read: “Funny how it was just grandad & I for the digging & planting & then suddenly everyone appears when up!! Crowning a very special weekend with the Drapers (Aunty Sue & grandma you are here in spirit) by planting a magnolia tree for #earthday.”

Commenting under the post, one person said: “Ah such a lovely photo and I know it may not be the case but Derek looks really well.” A second wrote: “How absolutely wonderful to see a pic of Derek, and looking so well too. Has made my weekend this post.” And a third said: “Awww it’s lovely to see Derek & happy Sunday to all of you too.”

