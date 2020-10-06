GMB host Kate Garraway seemed unable to hide her concern about the spike in coronavirus cases around the country on Tuesday’s show.

The ITV star has been personally affected by COVID-19 after her husband, Derek Draper, contracted the virus earlier this year.

Although Derek is now free of the disease, it is still not known whether he will ever make a full recovery.

GMB reporter Katy Rickitt was reporting live from Sheffield University following a huge rise in cases in the city among students at its universities when Kate let slip her personal feelings on the story.

The star expressed her concern about the rising Covid-19 figures. (Credit: ITV)

“There was a fear wasn’t there that cases would spread if students were allowed to return and we’re seeing it more and more aren’t we?” questioned a concerned Kate.

“That’s right,” replied Katy. “There was concern that universities would become the new care homes during this second wave and that does seem to be happening.”

“Katy thank you very much indeed,” responded Kate as she took a deep breath and sighed.

She then quietly mumbled: “Very worrying…”

Cases in Sheffield have skyrocketed from 93 per 100,000 to 233 to 100,000 and its believed the city could be set for a new local lockdown.

What happened to Kate Garrway’s husband?

The GMB star’s husband has been in hospital since March after being struck down with coronavirus.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kate shared her dismay over Brits not following social distancing rules.

She said: “I have huge sympathy with people who are fed up with it. I think if you haven’t been directly touched by it, you haven’t seen the devastation, your life has been devastated, your livelihood, your ability to feel a sense of joy, you’re going to get frustrated.

Read more: Amanda Holden sends message of support to Chrissy Teigen

“It does make me tempted to show a pic of Derek in his current state and say ‘you don’t want this in your life. You don’t know who it will affect and how. So stick to it.”

However, she added that she understands the confusion – but ultimately the rules are there to save lives.

“There’s huge confusion around it, but we kind of know wearing a mask, social distancing, we know the basics, and we have to do our best in the muddle.”

Heartbreakingly, she said that Derek’s parents haven’t been able to visit him in hospital at all.

How is Kate Garraway’s husband doing?

A teary-eyed Kate explained: “Derek’s mum and dad haven’t been able to see Derek.

“If they can go six months without giving a hug to their son, who’s so desperately ill, the rest of us can probably get through.

Read more: Jamie Reknapp recalls dad Harry’s horrifying car crash ordeal

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to depress everybody. That’s the reality of getting caught up in the virus directly.”

According to The Sun, Derek is now the UK’s longest-fighting COVID-19 patient.

He has been in hospital for over six months.

Admitted on March 28, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Shortly after he was placed on a ventilator. But he was awoken from an induced coma in July.

From then on Kate has been able to visit Derek intermittently in hospital.

Furthermore, Kate has said he has lost eight stone since being hospitalised.

Although awake, he has yet to say a word.

Kate and Derek married in 2005. They share two children together – Darcey, 14, and William, 11.

Watch Good Morning Britain every weekday from 6am on ITV.

Like this story? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.