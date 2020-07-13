GMB: 'Brave' Kate Garraway consoles Jack Charlton's granddaughter

Presenter Kate Garraway consoled a guest on GMB as she fought back tears during an emotional interview.

On the programme this morning (Monday, July 13), during her first stint back, Kate and her co-host Ben Shephard chatted with the granddaughter of late footballing legend Jack Charlton.

Kate Garraway consoled Emma Wilkinson, who talked about her grandad Jack Charlton (Credit: ITV)

What happened on today's Good Morning Britain?

Jack died last week (July 10) at the age of 85.

Emma Wilkinson, a reporter working for ITV up in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, spoke lovingly of her grandad on Good Morning Britain. But her voice shook with emotion and her eyes grew teary as she recalled spending time with Jack as a child.

She said: "I always remember going to [the] museum and walking around, we just couldn't get from one place to another.

Kate brought some humour to make Emma feel better (Credit: ITV)

"He would stop for everybody, no matter how long it took. Even if he was out eating a meal, he would always make time for people. He would sign every autograph, he would take photographs, he would ask people questions about their lives. That was a great thing about him.

"It's been a huge privilege, being able to talk about him in this way. It's been a bit of a whirlwind. I'm not sure if it's properly sunk in yet."

That's going to hit you very hard.

Emma appeared to be fighting back tears when Kate stepped in to console her.

Kate said: "That's going to hit you very hard, isn't it.

"He was famously useless at remembering names, which I love him even more for, because I'm utterly useless.

"The love and the fact he knew people, but just couldn't remember their names, was nice."

What have GMB viewers said about Kate Garraway?

It comes as those watching at home praised "brave" Kate for returning to work despite her husband Derek's coronavirus battle.

One said on Twitter: "Lovely to see @kategarraway back on our screens on @GMB #gmb at the distressing time that she and her kids are going through with Derek. Keep strong girl, you're extremely brave. Keep smiling, I'll be watching her all summer on Mondays and Tuesdays."

Another wrote: "Kate Garraway is a very brave lady. Back on Good Morning Britain and putting a brave face on what must be great inner hurt. Good luck to her. #KateGarraway #GMB."

Kate Garraway is a very brave lady. Back on good morning Britain and putting a brave face on what must be great inner hurt. Good luck to her. #KateGarraway #GMB — Me Nobody Else (@MeNobodyElse1) July 13, 2020

A third said: "@kategarraway welcome back to our screens. You are a beautiful, brave woman and I reckon Derek is immensely proud of you. #GMB."

