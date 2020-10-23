GMB host Kate Garraway encouraged Alex Beresford to strip topless on today’s episode of show (Friday October 23).

The cheeky host, 53, demanded hunky weatherman Alex strip to the waist after he shared a similar selfie on his Instagram feed.

Kate Garraway and Charlotte wanted Alex to take his top off on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about Alex on GMB?

Alex shared the sexy snap with followers after he turned 40 earlier in the week.

This wasn’t lost on Kate, who teased the weatherman along with Charlotte Hawkins.

“If you don’t follow Alex on Instagram you will have missed out on a treat this week, he turned 40 and I mean… Wow,” Kate joked.

Charlotte then said: “I’m worried you’re getting a bit forgetful in your old age though because you seem to have forgotten your top.”

Alex looked sheepish when Kate suggested the strip (Credit: ITV)

What else did Kate Garraway say?

The pair, along with Sean Fletcher, then presented a sheepish-looking Alex with a birthday gift.

Handing over a black t-shirt with the numbers ’40’ written on it, Kate said: “The producer said we need you guys at home to decide if he should do the final weather of the show topless.

Maybe we should also decide whether Sean should do the news with his top off!

“We’re going to run a Twitter poll this morning, do get involved.”

Luckily for Alex, they didn’t go through with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L E X B E R E S F O R D (@alexberesfordtv) on Oct 17, 2020 at 2:26am PDT

What did Alex share on Instagram?

Alex took to Instagram earlier this week to celebrate his 40th.

Holding a giant 40th birthday card and a balloon, he stood in front of fans with his pecs out.

He captioned the image: “Whooooooaaaah where did the last 40 years go?

“I am so thankful that I got to this milestone because no one is promised tomorrow.” [Sic]

He continued: “I can’t lie I feel great inside and I’m oddly excited about what’s to come. I say oddly because when I hit 30 I thought I was old.

“Today I woke up at 4:30am like a true old man and I can’t wait for my afternoon nap.”

