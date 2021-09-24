Kate garraway and ben shephard host GMB
GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway came under fire today for their interview with politician Grant Shapps.

The Transport Secretary appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss BP closing some of its petrol stations due to a lorry driver shortage.

However, as Mr Shapps was talking about the issue, hosts Ben and Kate spoke over him to ask more questions about the matter.

Ben and Kate came under fire for talking over Grant Shapps and each other (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on GMB

Kate asked Mr Shapps why he doesn’t bring lorry drivers over from abroad to help the shortages here in Britain.

He said: “I wouldn’t rule out anything that’s going to resolve this at all. The problem has come from coronavirus itself so specifically not being able to test drivers.”

However, as Kate cut in a few times with more questions, Mr Shapps said: “I’m trying to answer [the question] and you’re not letting me.”

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard interview Grant Shapps on GMB
Grant Shapps appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ben later told Mr Shapps: “Clearly you’re avoiding answering Kate’s question.”

Mr Shapps cut in: “I’m really not.”

Ben then started talking over him to ask another question and move the discussion on.

The presenter asked a question as Mr Shapps began to answer him.

However, Ben then cut in with another question and Mr Shapps asked him to let him answer.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway interview Grant Shapps on GMB
Mr Shapps told Ben and Kate to let him finish his sentence (Credit: ITV)

He told Ben: “If you let me get to the end of the sentence I’ll be able to explain.”

After Mr Shapps answered Ben’s question, the two hosts began talking over each other.

Viewers watching hit out at the presenters for their interrupting during the interview.

One person said on Twitter: “FFS Kate let people talk. Stop interrupting.”

Another wrote: “He’s actually answering your question, the problem is you’re not listening!!!

GMB today

“Try and listen rather than butting in Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.”

A third tweeted: “Stop talking all over the transport secretary so I can actually hear his answer.”

However, others agreed with Kate and Ben and criticised Mr Shapps.

One added: “Why can’t Grant Shapps answer a direct question???”

Another said: “That was a crash as per #GrantShapps why appear on #GMB and point blank refuse to answer ANY questions.”

