GMB star Kate Garraway was left embarrassed today (November 12) when her phone went off TWICE.

The presenter was busy hosting Good Morning Britain with co-host Ben Shephard as usual.

However, little did she know she was about to be left red-faced.

Kate was looking through the morning papers with Jacqui Smith and Iain Dale when her mobile decided to go off.

The star quickly tried to turn the alert off, however, she only ended up snoozing the alarm.

As a result, ten minutes later the programme was rudely interrupted again while they were discussing COP26.

On GMB today, Kate Garraway’s phone went off (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Kate then shouted: “Oh for goodness sake, I’m really sorry. What the hell is going on? Oh my God.”

“Shall we just remove it from the studio?’ she said as Ben urged someone to take the phone from her.

“How many alarms have I set?” Kate then asked herself. “I’m blaming the kids, there was another one set for 6.45 am.”

“You really should be somewhere, Kate Garraway!” laughed Ben.

Kate then admitted: “I’m so embarrassed.”

Kate appeared to be mortified when it went off for a second time (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough few weeks for Kate.

She recently filmed an episode of BBC Two series Walking With. However, to do so she had to spend some time away from her family.

“It was my first day without Derek and without Darcey and Billy,” she told her GMB co-stars, Ben and Susanna Reid, recently.

“It was amazing and I felt guilty and that I shouldn’t be there.”

Ben and Kate looked amused as her alarms went off (Credit: ITV)

“I came back and felt incredibly refreshed,” she said. “It’s hugely healing. the wonderful thing about nature is that really kind of reminds you about the beauty of things.”

However, despite her positive outlook, Kate’s trip did sadly end on a sour note.

As a result, when she arrived home she began to suffer from some health issues.

“I actually wasn’t feeling that well after that, I found out I had a kidney infection,” she said. “But I didn’t know at the time so the BBC aren’t in any way responsible!”

