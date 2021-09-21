Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James Jordan and Kristina Rihanoff clashed on GMB on Tuesday.

The dancers butted heads over reports that at least two Strictly professionals have refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kristina said she understood that there may be extenuating circumstances, but James was having none of it.

James Jordan angered Strictly fans when he appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Kristina said: “I personally wouldn’t have an issue.

“This is my opinion. Because I have friends and family members who can’t have a jab as well.

“It’s not my place to ask them for what reasons because it may be an autoimmune disease or something of that nature that they don’t want to disclose.

“If you’re double vaccinated, it’s still not 100% protection…”

Kristina and James had different views (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan on GMB today

James then angrily interrupted: “It’s funny because I don’t know anyone who can’t have the vaccine because of health reasons. I don’t know anybody; any of my friends who can’t have it because of health reasons.”

Earlier in the chat, James said: “I normally protect the professional dancers until the cows come home, but on this particular occasion, I can’t unfortunately.

“I definitely believe they don’t deserve their right on the show and the celebrities have every right to refuse to dance with them.

“If the celebrities don’t want to dance with the professionals who haven’t been double vaccinated that makes their jobs obsolete. There are loads of dancers who want to do Strictly, get them on there.”

Some viewers think James is ‘bitter’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers rushed to Twitter to hit back at James, with some suggesting he was “bitter” about no longer being on the show.

“Listening to James Jordan on GMB… Bitter!” said one viewer.

A second said: “James wasn’t the right person for this discussion #GMB.”

James wasn't the right person for this discussion #GMB — Tracy S (@flowersxxx) September 21, 2021

#gmb James has always been biased against strictly ever since he was sacked so what good is it having him on ffs — Chris Henderson (@ChrisHe911) September 21, 2021

“James has always been biased against Strictly ever since he was sacked so what good is it having him on,” questioned another.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “James maybe do more research and you’d find that there are lots of people who cannot have the vaccine.”

However, not everyone disagreed with the dancer.

“I don’t normally like James Jordan but on this, I agree on every word,” said one fan.

Another added: “James Jordan is right – it should be in their contracts to be double vaccinated to work on #Strictly!”

