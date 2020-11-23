Piers Morgan criticised Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the subject of pay this morning (Monday November 23 2020) on GMB, but how much does Piers earn?

The host of Good Morning Britain, 55, saw red when interviewing the Conservative MP over pay rises.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid interview Matt Hancock on GMB (Credit: ITV)

He asked Matt, who was appearing on GMB for the second time since the government stopped boycotting the show, whether MPs should take their £3,300 pay rise.

Matt Hancock salary row

Piers asked Matt whether MPs should agree not to take an above-inflation pay rise with the country going through a pandemic.

When Matt was reluctant to give a straight answer, Piers asked him repeatedly.

The Health Secretary then said “it’s tempting” to commit to not taking the pay rise.

Piers probed: “I ask you one last time to say ‘I Matt Hancock do not want a penny extra’.”

The Health Secretary said that, in the past, he has not taken pay rises but says he will wait for the independent body on MPs pay’s ruling before committing.

He shot back: “The best Piers is when occasionally you allow an interviewee to answer a question.”

How much does Piers Morgan earn?

The broadcaster reportedly has the staggering net worth of £15.8million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has a salary of £1.1million for his slot on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, according to a report in the summer.

He also gets paid for his Piers Morgan’s Life Stories series on the same channel, as well as occasional one-offs like Serial Killer with Piers Morgan.

Last year, Piers slammed the BBC salaries after the take home pay of the company’s biggest stars was released.

However, he admitted they get paid a lot more on commercial TV.

Talking about the salaries of the stars at the Beeb, Piers claimed his salary ‘is much higher’ – but it’s not publicly funded.

He said at the time: “We’re not underpaid here, we all get paid good, but we’re paid, effectively, commercially.”

He added later on GMB: “You find our salaries repulsive, but the difference is, you don’t pay for ours. We get paid ridiculous amount of money.”

In 2018, dad-of-four Piers claimed his total take home was over £22million.

Piers Morgan confirming the end of the Government GMB boycott (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Susanna Reid’s salary 2020

Susanna earns less that her male co-host Piers.

The 49-year-old co-hosts the show alongside Piers Morgan and Ben Shephard every Monday to Thursday from 6am to 9am.

She is said to earn an annual salary of £500,000 a year for GMB.

Trend Celebs Now say that Susanna’s current net worth is between £787,000 and £3.9 million.

She has presented GMB since 2014.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV every weekday morning from 6am to 9am.

