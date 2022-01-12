Susanna Reid has been praised for issuing a heartfelt apology to the nation on Twitter.

The Good Morning Britain host took to social media to share a statement with her followers that she felt many needed to hear.

While taking a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Susanna apologised to those who couldn’t see someone they loved on May 20 2020 due to lockdown rules.

Earlier today, she said: “I am going to say this because the Prime Minister isn’t coming to the Commons to say it: I am sorry for anyone who couldn’t see or be with someone they loved, on the 20th May 2020.

“I am sorry if that was the day you lost or laid someone you loved to rest. I am so sorry.”

I am going to say this because the Prime Minister isn’t coming to the Commons to say it: I am sorry for anyone who couldn’t see or be with someone they loved, on the 20th May 2020. I am sorry if that was the day you lost or laid someone you loved to rest. I am so sorry. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 11, 2022

My dad was locked down alone, as it transpired, dying of cancer. We couldn’t have saved him even if we’d have been able to see him. But we would’ve spotted the signs, got him treatment, eased his suffering. Most importantly of all, we could’ve spent precious time with him. — Paul Durham (@6diddy6) January 11, 2022

Her remarks come following reports of an alleged garden party at Number 10 on May 20 2020.

Witnesses told the BBC that the Prime Minister and his wife were among about 30 who attended the gathering on May 20.

At lunchtime today (January 12) Boris did concede that he attended the drinks, but claimed to have seen the garden as an extension of his office, insisting he regarded the gathering as work.

In hindsight, he said, he should’ve told his staff to disperse and go back inside the building.

At the time, the UK was in the middle of a lockdown and gatherings of more than two people were not allowed.

There has been massive public outcry, with many calling for Boris to resign from his position as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, it comes as Susanna’s GMB co-star, Richard Madeley, had an altogether different opinion.

He told viewers: “Boris didn’t do too badly in dealing with it, he had the vaccine rollout and the foresight to order loads of vaccines. We need to cut him some slack.

“Yes, he has made a mistake. But he has done a lot of good over the last 18 months to two years. We should give some credit for that. Any wriggle room there?”