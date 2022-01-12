susanna reid twitter
GMB host Susanna Reid praised as she issues heartfelt apology on Twitter

The ITV star feels what some of the British public have gone through

By Joshua Haigh

Susanna Reid has been praised for issuing a heartfelt apology to the nation on Twitter.

The Good Morning Britain host took to social media to share a statement with her followers that she felt many needed to hear.

While taking a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Susanna apologised to those who couldn’t see someone they loved on May 20 2020 due to lockdown rules.

Susanna Reid has apologised on behalf of the government (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid apologises to the country on Twitter

Earlier today, she said: “I am going to say this because the Prime Minister isn’t coming to the Commons to say it: I am sorry for anyone who couldn’t see or be with someone they loved, on the 20th May 2020.

“I am sorry if that was the day you lost or laid someone you loved to rest. I am so sorry.”

Her remarks come following reports of an alleged garden party at Number 10  on May 20 2020.

Witnesses told the BBC that the Prime Minister and his wife were among about 30 who attended the gathering on May 20.

At lunchtime today (January 12) Boris did concede that he attended the drinks, but claimed to have seen the garden as an extension of his office, insisting he regarded the gathering as work.

In hindsight, he said, he should’ve told his staff to disperse and go back inside the building.

Read more: GMB: Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid criticised for interview with New York fire survivor

At the time, the UK was in the middle of a lockdown and gatherings of more than two people were not allowed.

Richard Madeley came under fire for defending Boris (Credit: ITV)

There has been massive public outcry, with many calling for Boris to resign from his position as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, it comes as Susanna’s GMB co-star, Richard Madeley, had an altogether different opinion.

He told viewers: “Boris didn’t do too badly in dealing with it, he had the vaccine rollout and the foresight to order loads of vaccines. We need to cut him some slack.

“Yes, he has made a mistake. But he has done a lot of good over the last 18 months to two years. We should give some credit for that. Any wriggle room there?”

