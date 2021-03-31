GMB host Susanna Reid has revealed she is taking a break from the programme for Easter.

The 50-year-old presenter announced the news on the ITV show earlier today (March 31).

Susanna has taken over the reins since former colleague Piers Morgan dramatically quit this month.

GMB’s Susanna Reid is taking a break from the show (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid takes a break from GMB

The star – who often works on Thursdays – will miss next week’s editions.

Earlier today, Ranvir Singh shared: “Right, that is it from us. You are off tomorrow.”

Susanna replied: “Yes, I am. Off for Easter. I am off for a little break.”

Ranvir then added: “Well earned…

I am off for a little break

“One might say. Lorraine is here next.”

Ranvir joined her GMB co-host on the panel during Wednesday’s edition.

Meanwhile, Susanna was accompanied by Ben Shephard on Monday and Tuesday.

She appeared alongside Ranvir Singh on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

The break follows shortly after a tumultuous few weeks for the ITV programme.

Earlier this month, Piers stormed out of the studio following a row about Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, the day after he clashed with Alex Beresford, Susanna told viewers Piers would no longer be appearing on the show.

Read more: Susanna Reid reveals she’s ‘gained lockdown weight’

At the time, she said: “Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer and others will boo.

“He has been my presenting partner for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues he has been a voice for many of you, and a voice that many of you have railed against.

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”

Piers and Susanna presented together for years (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan addresses Susanna Reid’s ‘frosty’ statement

Over the weekend, Piers finally broke his silence on his relationship with Susanna.

Writing in the Mail, Piers quipped that his ex Marion Shalloe spoke about him “more fondly” than his former colleague.

He said: “Jeez, even my real ex-wife talks more fondly about me than that (and, in fact, did so overnight in a very supportive message).

Read more: Piers Morgan on Instagram: Star bids final farewell to GMB and co-host Susanna Reid

“I got an instant flurry of new texts from bemused friends asking if we’d fallen out.”

Piers explained that the pair hadn’t fallen out, but he thought Susanna felt “angry and sad” at him leaving amid the show’s continued ratings success.

He also wondered if she was “concerned for her own future” and “fearful of troll abuse” for supporting him.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.