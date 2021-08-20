GMB host Ranvir Singh shares make-up free selfie and fans can’t believe how good she looks

GMB host Ranvir Singh shared a make-up free selfie this morning (August 20) and fans can’t get over how good she looks.

Ranvir wore a white dressing gown and just-got-out-of-bed hair as she revealed she was waking up in Brighton on holiday.

She revealed she’s been having a bit of a pamper, and fans said it certainly showed as she posted the natural selfie today.

Ranvir is taking a break from GMB to enjoy a trip to Brighton (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB host Ranvir say?

Posting a close-up picture of her make-up-free face, Ranvir revealed she’d had a facial yesterday.

And, much like her fans, she couldn’t believe the results either.

“I’ve had many facials over the years but nothing like the holistic one I’ve just had in #Brighton while I’m on holiday here.

“I really would never post a pic of my face when I’ve just woken up but look at my skin with absolutely no make-up or even moisturiser on right now..

“Hot and cold stones on my face and neck, a foot massage as part of the facial (!) and an LED light we’re all part of it.

“I can’t believe how calm my skin feels the day after and I didn’t even drink any water yesterday,” she admitted.

How did fans react?

Fans gushed over how good 44-year-old Ranvir looked.

“Wow! You look amazing!” said one.

“Your skin looks amazing,” said another.

“Wow,” declared a third.

“Wow Ranvir, you look amazing. So looking forward to you coming back to GMB,” another said.

“Flawless,” another added.

Fan asks Ranvir on a date!

Another even posted to ask the star out on a date.

“Beautiful girl. Dinner?” he asked.

Ranvir hasn’t replied, but she is thought to be single…!

The star recently gave her blessing to her pal Giovanni Pernice’s new romance.

Ranvir and Gio were the subject of romance rumours when they were partnered on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

However, when he went public with his relationship with Love Island favourite Maura Higgins, Ranvir was one of the first to give the love match a thumbs up.

