GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins was mocked by viewers for the dress she was wearing today (Wednesday, December 22).

The 46-year-old’s sparkling purple dress led to some Good Morning Britain viewers comparing her to a Quality Street chocolate!

Charlotte Hawkins’ dress on GMB today

GMB host Charlotte joined Richard Bacon on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Hawkins’ stint hosting Good Morning Britain this morning drew quite a bit of attention, and not because Richard Bacon was back presenting alongside her.

It was Charlotte’s dress that was drawing the viewers’ attention, not Richard’s return.

Charlotte was wearing a long-sleeved, sparkling purple dress on the show today. Despite the star’s dazzling ensemble, some fans took the opportunity to make jokes about it.

“Wasn’t expecting to wake up to a talking Quality Street…” one viewer quipped.

“Why is Charlotte Hawkins dressed like a Quality Street chocolate?” another asked.

“Charlotte reminding me of ‘The purple one’ from the Quality Street chocolate selection!” a third joked.

“Not sure delivering news about possible restrictions dressed like a big Quality Street chocolate is a great idea,” another tweeted.

What else did Good Morning Britain viewers say?

Charlotte’s dress led to fans comparing her to a Quality Street chocolate (Credit: ITV)

Not everyone was making fun of Charlotte’s sparkling festive dress though. Many Good Morning Britain viewers were big fans of the presenter’s dress.

Plenty of them took to Twitter to let the 46-year-old star know.

“Where is your dress from Charlotte it’s fabulous?” one viewer asked Charlotte.

“Awww wow love it you look amazing, happy Christmas Charlotte,” another said.

“Looking gorgeous and definitely my favourite Quality Street as well,” a third fan said of Charlotte’s dress.

How did Charlotte react to viewer’s digs at her dress?

Charlotte didn’t seem to mind the digs made at her sparkling purple dress, and even joined in on the joke too! The GMB presenter took to Twitter after the show to poke fun at herself.

Charlotte posted two pictures on Twitter. The first photo was of Charlotte rocking her purple dress, whilst the second photo was of hundreds of purple Quality Street chocolates.

“Dress inspo on @GMB this morning…” she wrote.

Charlotte isn’t the first presenter to be likened to a purple Quality Street chocolate recently. Only last week, Lorraine Kelly was compared to the exact same chocolate by GMB host Ben Shephard on Friday.

The 62-year-old Scottish presenter was wearing a sparkling purple dress, like Charlotte’s, on her show on Friday.

“You look like a Big Purple One in a Quality Street. You look like the delicious purple one,” Ben joked.

“I’ll take that,” Lorraine had replied.

