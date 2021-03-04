itv good morning Britain
TV

GMB host Ben Shephard likened to Piers Morgan after Rishi Sunak interview today

He was accused of 'constantly interupting'

By Nancy Brown

GMB host Ben Shephard was today (March 4) compared to his ITV co-star Piers Morgan.

The comparisons came after Ben and co-host Susanna Reid‘s interview with Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It’s fair to say the presenting pair and the MP clashed, with Ben being likened to GMB co-star Piers as he “constantly” interrupted Sunak.

ben, Susanna and rishi on gmb
Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid came under fire for their interview technique today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

The Chancellor appeared on the show to talk about the budget, which was announced yesterday (March 3).

However, some commented on the fact that both Ben and Susanna were “constantly interrupting” the Chancellor.

Read more: Piers Morgan told to ‘leave Harry and Meghan alone’ after GMB rant

They added that Sunak couldn’t “complete a single sentence”.

Don’t be a Piers and talk over him to make yourself more popular. Let him answer the question and then ask your question. It can’t be that hard.

Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard constantly interrupting Sunak, not letting him complete a single sentence,” one viewer tweeted.

“When will this hostile narrative they perpetuate on this show end? These are unprecedented times – give the guy a break and let him explain the budget.”

Another added: “Ben and Susanna – stop butting in.”

A third said: “Shut up Ben …we want to hear Sunak… …you’re not listening to the answers.”

Another added: “Ben and Susanna not letting Rishi speak for more than five seconds is so annoying.”

piers on gmb
One Good Morning Britain viewer urged Ben: ‘Don’t be a Piers’ (Credit: ITV)

‘The Piers Morgan affect’

Then came the Piers Morgan comparisons.

One viewer tweeted: “The Piers Morgan Affect has rubbed off on Ben Shephard I see.”

Another added: “Don’t be a Piers and talk over him to make yourself more popular. Let him answer the question and then ask your question. It can’t be that hard.”

Read more: Piers Morgan defends Ant Middleton as he’s ‘dropped’ by Channel 4

However, among the negative comments there were some viewers who praised Ben’s calling out of the Chancellor.

“Thank you to @benshephard and @GMB for pushing this today.

“Sadly we have a Chancellor who is still unwilling to take the time to understand who the excluded are. No understanding, no empathy, no support,” they said.

“Absolutely spot on Ben,” said another.

What did you think of today’s show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

bbc breakfast presenters
BBC Breakfast viewers switch off over irritating habit of presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin
Good Morning Britain today: Ben Fogle applauded by viewers after shutting down Meghan Markle chat
Coronation Street: George Shuttleworth is ‘dodgy’ and ‘sinister’ fans claim
Pippa Middleton reportedly expecting second baby
Pippa Middleton pregnant with second child, her mother Carole confirms
Prince Philip latest news
Prince Philip latest: Duke underwent ‘successful procedure’ as he remains in hospital
gemma collins instagram
Gemma Collins sends Instagram wild as she urges fans to ‘stay natural’ in naked post