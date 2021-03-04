GMB host Ben Shephard was today (March 4) compared to his ITV co-star Piers Morgan.

The comparisons came after Ben and co-host Susanna Reid‘s interview with Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It’s fair to say the presenting pair and the MP clashed, with Ben being likened to GMB co-star Piers as he “constantly” interrupted Sunak.

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid came under fire for their interview technique today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

The Chancellor appeared on the show to talk about the budget, which was announced yesterday (March 3).

However, some commented on the fact that both Ben and Susanna were “constantly interrupting” the Chancellor.

They added that Sunak couldn’t “complete a single sentence”.

Don’t be a Piers and talk over him to make yourself more popular. Let him answer the question and then ask your question. It can’t be that hard.

“Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard constantly interrupting Sunak, not letting him complete a single sentence,” one viewer tweeted.

“When will this hostile narrative they perpetuate on this show end? These are unprecedented times – give the guy a break and let him explain the budget.”

‘There are huge numbers of people who – through no fault of their own – are slipping through the gaps’ Ben Shephard challenges Chancellor @RishiSunak about the 3 million people who are unable to get financial support from the government. Watch GMB👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/UA1aLUnxMM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 4, 2021

Another added: “Ben and Susanna – stop butting in.”

A third said: “Shut up Ben …we want to hear Sunak… …you’re not listening to the answers.”

Another added: “Ben and Susanna not letting Rishi speak for more than five seconds is so annoying.”

One Good Morning Britain viewer urged Ben: ‘Don’t be a Piers’ (Credit: ITV)

‘The Piers Morgan affect’

Then came the Piers Morgan comparisons.

One viewer tweeted: “The Piers Morgan Affect has rubbed off on Ben Shephard I see.”

Another added: “Don’t be a Piers and talk over him to make yourself more popular. Let him answer the question and then ask your question. It can’t be that hard.”

However, among the negative comments there were some viewers who praised Ben’s calling out of the Chancellor.

“Thank you to @benshephard and @GMB for pushing this today.

“Sadly we have a Chancellor who is still unwilling to take the time to understand who the excluded are. No understanding, no empathy, no support,” they said.

“Absolutely spot on Ben,” said another.

