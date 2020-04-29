Piers Morgan sparks hundreds more Ofcom complaints over GMB interview

TV's Piers Morgan has sparked hundreds more Ofcom complaints over his interview with MP Victoria Atkins on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter was recently cleared by the TV watchdog after thousands of complaints over his interviews with Care Minister Helen Whately and Matt Hancock.

On Tuesday's show (April 28), Piers accused the Minister for Safeguarding Ms Atkins of laughing during their interview.

Piers Morgan sparked hundreds more Ofcom complaints over his interview with MP Victoria Atkins (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan accuses Home Office minister of 'laughing' in GMB interview over PPE failure

He was demanding answers about the government's failure to provide adequate levels of PPE during the cornonavirus crisis.

Even though many viewers agreed with Piers' grilling, others complained about him to Ofcom.

The watchdog confirmed to Metro that they received 712 complaints relating to the interview.

A spokesperson said: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

Meanwhile, during the interview, Piers asked her about the BBC Panorama investigation into the lack of PPE for NHS staff.

We have stood up testing capacity, we have stood up new PPE capacity. We have done this on the basis of science.'



Minister for Safeguarding Victoria Atkins responds to @piersmorgan's question about why the government didn't act on Exercise Cygnus warnings over the lack of PPE. pic.twitter.com/0FaTL4Ldsf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 28, 2020

The investigation found a lack of gowns, visors, body bags or swabs in the government's COVID-19 pandemic stockpile.

What did Piers say on GMB?

As the minister appeared to laugh at his questions, Piers raged: "Well you can laugh.

I don't know why you all keep laughing when I talk about this.

"I don't know why you all keep laughing when I talk about this. It's not funny!

"The government keeps sending out ministers like you who don't have a clue. Do you see how this looks to the viewers?"

Piers hit back on Twitter at criticism over the interview.

Actually, all I am doing - with @susannareid100 - is exposing how disgracefully poor so many of your Govt ministers are at answering even basic questions during this crisis. It’s shameful. 👇 https://t.co/0qcQL1ml3U — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 28, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan thanks fans as he's cleared by Ofcom after complaints over GMB interviews

He wrote: "Actually, all I am doing - with @susannareid100 - is exposing how disgracefully poor so many of your Govt ministers are at answering even basic questions during this crisis.

"It’s shameful."

Meanwhile, Piers recently thanked fans for their support as he was cleared by Ofcom.

He said on Twitter: "I've been emphatically cleared by @Ofcom of treating Govt ministers 'unfairly' during this crisis.

BREAKING NEWS: I've been emphatically cleared by @Ofcom of treating Govt ministers 'unfairly' during this crisis.

Verdict: 'Viewers would expect him to challenge senior politicians and hold them to account".

Thank you to everyone that supported me. https://t.co/jRBC0WAvxU pic.twitter.com/7X49BNQoiS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 27, 2020

"Verdict: 'Viewers would expect him to challenge senior politicians and hold them to account.'

"Thank you to everyone that supported me."

Visit out Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.