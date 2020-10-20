Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice teased Good Morning Britain viewers on Tuesday (October 20) that fans will see a very unexpected side to Ranvir Singh on Saturday.

The pair are preparing to take to the dancefloor for their first proper dance, and Ranvir has been expressing her nerves about the big day approaching.

While chatting with Kate Garraway and his partner, Ranvir, Giovanni gave Strictly fans a hint about what their performance will be like.

Gioavanni Pernice teased his dance with Ranvir Singh (Credit: ITV)

What did Strictly stars Ranvir and Giovanni say on GMB?

“We want to show a different side to Ranvir,” said Giovanni.

“People won’t expect what is going to happen on Saturday. I’ve even surprised myself! It’s going to be very interesting.”

Ranvir said that her busy schedule has meant they have only been able to train for four days.

“I’ve sort of had to take on some of his relentless nature,” she said.

Giovanna said: “We really connected straight away. She said she wanted to dance with me and that was a good thing.

“When she said I’m the one she wanted we just connected. She’s a lovely, lovely lady,” added the dancer.

Giovanni dropped hints about Saturday’s performance (Credit: ITV)

What have Ranvir’s GMB co-stars told her?

Ranvir revealed recently that she’s been taking tips from her GMB co-hosts who’ve taken part in the BBC dance show before.

Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins, Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold have all appeared on Strictly to varying levels of success over the years.

“The only thing Susanna keeps saying to me is: ‘Ranvir, you have no idea what is about to happen.’ She’s just like: ‘You’ve got no idea, it’s a whirlwind.’

“Everyone keeps saying you’re in the centre of a complete whirlwind and it’ll be like nothing else you’ve ever done, the all-consuming nature of it.

“But everyone has really loved it and they all say it’s going to be the best thing you’ve ever done in your life and to just enjoy every second.”

Ranvir is hoping to go all the way on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Who is favourite to win Strictly?

This years favourite is EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who seems to be a sure fire bet with bookies.

However, judge Shirley Ballas claims that there could be a dark horse that viewers should keep an eye out for.

Shirley said: “I turned to Craig [Revel Horwood] and said: ‘He’s going to be our Ed Balls. The series is going to be a lot of fun.’ And then he danced.

“He was rotating his hips, he was giving it some stick. And I thought: ‘Oh my Lord, he is not only funny. He’s going to really give this a go.’ I wasn’t expecting that.”

