Richard Madeley has revealed he’s yet to receive a call from GMB for Piers Morgan’s job.

The popular presenter, 65, has become a regular stand-in host on Good Morning Britain over the years.

Now, Richard says he’s willing to permanently take on the role alongside Susanna Reid on the morning show.

Richard Madeley has shared his thoughts on potentially joining GMB (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What did Richard say?

The former This Morning star opened up on the possibility during an interview with The Sun.

He shared: “Good Morning Britain, it’s a good show to do. It suits me and, yeah, I think I suit it.”

Whilst Richard is keen to take on the hot seat, he’s yet to hear anything from ITV.

The phone hasn’t rung, I haven’t had a ping into my inbox

He added: “Whether I’m going to be asked to take over, I have no idea. I have had no approach at any level formally or informally. The phone hasn’t rung, I haven’t had a ping into my inbox.

“The bookies have me down as the front-runner and there have been opinion polls where I’ve come out reasonably well, but there’s a huge difference between that and it being a reality.”

However, Richard admitted he won’t be disappointed if he doesn’t land the gig.

ED! has contacted ITV for further comment.

Richard has previously appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

The news comes months after former presenter Piers dramatically quit the ITV programme.

The outspoken host clashed with fellow co-star Alex Beresford over his views on Meghan Markle, before storming off set mid-air.

Since then, Richard has been a favourite amongst bookies.

Meanwhile, last month, a source revealed the star was a dead-cert.

They told The Sun: “Piers is nigh-on impossible to replace and GMB execs accept this, but Richard has his own inimitable style.

“Like Piers, he’s a trained journalist who knows how to press guests and get a decent ‘line’ from interviewees.”

Richard and Judy hosted This Morning from 1998 to 2001 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard has been on GMB before

This wouldn’t be the first time that Richard has taken over the presenter position on GMB.

In 2018, he stood in and raised eyebrows for his handling of an interview with politician Gavin Williamson.

Richard cut off the then-defence secretary for “failing to answer a straight question”.

Furthermore, the star recently hosted Loose Women‘s all-male panel last week.

Richard was joined Robert Rinder, Martin Kemp and Jordan Banjo, as the group tackled a series of subjects for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Following the episode, viewers took to social media to praise the four male celebrities.

