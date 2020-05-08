GMB fans in tears as war hero breaks down over his 'marvellous life' and carers

Viewers of Good Morning Britain were left in tears today when World War II veteran marked VE Day.

Last month, Ken Benbow, 94, appeared on the show after a touching clip of his care worker Kia Tobin gifting him a cushion with a picture of his late wife on it went viral.

Ken and Kia were welcomed back to the show today (May 8) to mark 75 years since the Second World War ended in Europe.

Ken Benbow marked VE Day on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Former Navy Officer Ken shared his memories of not being able to return home for the VE Day celebrations.

What did he say?

He said: "We couldn’t do much [to celebrate VE Day]. Because, as I say, we were in the middle of a battle.

"[Getting back] was the most important thing, but we didn’t know what was going to happen.

"We were thinking of everybody back in England, we could hear the music and knew they were dancing."

Ken was joined by his carer Kia Tobin (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ken become teary as he spoke about his "marvellous life".

He said: "I thank the lord for my life. I've had a marvellous life, I had the most wonderful wife in the world.

"I've got the most wonderful carer, Kia. But they're all here, our angels. I couldn't wish to be in a better place."

Host Charlotte Hawkins asked Ken what he thought of Kia's appearance as she dressed in an army uniform.

Speaking through tears, Ken said: "I think she looks beautiful, she is lovely in every way. And so is everyone in the home.

"They couldn't do more for you. You couldn't wish to be in a better home anywhere."

Word War Two veteran Ken was brought to tears thanking his carer Kia on #VEDay75😢🥰



A true hero. pic.twitter.com/SKpzixxCbw — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 8, 2020

Kia, 17, also spoke about the reaction they've received after sharing the video of her gifting Ken his pillow with the image of his wife.

She said: "I can't really describe what it's been like. It's been amazing to see all the support.

"It's been really hard to thank everyone."

Viewers were emotional over Ken's appearance.

What did fans say?

One person said on Twitter: "Hands up if you had tears in your eyes again when Ken Benbow and @KiaTobin were on #GMB this morning?

"Theirs is a wonderful story."

Hands up if you had tears in your eyes again when Ken Benbow and @KiaTobin were on #GMB @GMB this morning? 🙋🏻‍♂️. Theirs is a wonderful story. — Darren Taylor (@DazRTaylor) May 8, 2020

Another wrote: "Ken Benbow bringing tears to my eyes on #GMB, what a man."

A third added: "Oh Ken! I didn’t expect these tears this morning. Absolutely amazing! He’s so sweet bless him. His carer is wonderful.

"I can’t stop crying now."

Ken Benbow bringing tears to my eyes on #GMB, what a man... 🇬🇧



#VEDay75 — WΔLLΔCE (@wallaceg49) May 8, 2020

Oh Ken! I didn’t expect these tears this morning. Absolutely amazing! He’s so sweet bless him. His carer is wonderful. I hope her parents are proud also. No idea if it’s hormones but I can’t stop crying now. #GMB — Lizzy Beynon (@LizzyBeynon) May 8, 2020

