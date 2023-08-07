Ed Balls and Keavy Lynch on GMB
GMB host Ed Balls shocks viewers as he asks guest ‘gross’ question about her underwear

Keavy Lynch got more than she bargained for!

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Former MP Ed Balls has been called out on social media for an uncomfortable question he asked on GMB this morning (August 7).

The politician turned news presenter shocked viewers when he quizzed B*witched singer Keavy about her underwear.

Keavy Lynch on GMB
Keavy from B*witched shared her thoughts on double denim (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls asks GMB guest ‘cringe’ question

Star of Irish girlband B*witched, Keavy Lynch, made an appearance on GMB today to weigh in on the ever-controversial topic of double denim.

She was very much on the pro-denim side of the debate, saying she still rocks the look nowadays as much as she did in the 1990s.

“It’s so comfortable,” Keavy argued. “And denim’s always in fashion in one way, shape or form.”

Without warning, the interview then took a strange turn as Ed then asked: “What about denim underwear?”

Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh dressed in double denim on GMB
Ed Balls asked a strange ‘underwear’ question on GMB news (Credit: ITV)

There was a bit of a silence before Keavy eventually replied: “Err I’ve never had denim underwear. But I’ve had a denim bikini.”

Ed didn’t seem interested in this, insisting: “I’m thinking denim boxers.”

Keavy jokingly said she’d bring out a line, before Ed’s co-host Ranvir quickly stepped in to change the subject.

The interaction got many people talking on social media.

“#gmb Underwear! Cringe,” tweeted one viewer, following up with shocked emojis.

Another person agreed that Ed’s question was “gross, wtf!”.

It’s not the first time Ed has faced backlash for his interviewing style. Last month, there were calls for the ex MP to be taken off GMB after comments he made to a woman with Alzheimer’s. 

