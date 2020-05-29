GMB's Dr Mark Porter clears up confusion over new lockdown rules

Dr Mark Porter has cleared up confusion over the government's new lockdown rules.

Under Boris Johnson's latest guidelines, groups of six from two different household are now allowed to meet up.

But Good Morning Britain viewers were left with unanswered questions from the prime minister.

Dr Mark Porter explained the government's new lockdown rules (Credit: ITV)

GMB fans confused by lockdown update

Speaking on the show today, Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh told Dr Mark that many weren't sure what the rules meant.

"One viewer has asked is it is her house plus six others because she's from a family of five," Ben said.

Dr Mark explained that this sadly isn't the case.

READ MORE: Ranvir Singh is 'slapped down' by GMB guest over Dominic Cummings row

He said: "In theory, my understanding of the rules is that it's six people from two households – so four from one and two from the other or whatever.

"But it's six people in total. It's obviously different if you're living in Scotland. It's eight in Scotland and there's no limit in Wales.

"So it's my understanding that you're only allowed one guest."

GMB fans were left confused by the latest update (Credit: ITV)

Dr Mark Porter explains latest guidelines

Ranvir then pointed out that you could still abide by the law while seeing more than five others.

The host explained that she could meet with one group of five in the morning and then another in the afternoon as this wouldn't be breaking the rules.

READ MORE: Good Morning Britain sends love to Kate Garraway after emotional Derek Draper update

Dr Mark stressed that wasn't an attitude he wanted to encourage, however.

Dr Mark Porter has been filling in for Dr Hilary Jones (Credit: ITV)

He said: "Technically, yes but this is about keeping within the spirit of the rules and that would really defeat the object if you said right I'm going to see that household at 11, that household at 1pm.

"That's crazy!"

From Monday (Jun 1), groups of six from wo different households will be allowed to meet as long as it's outside – which includes gardens.

Under the new guidelines, barbecues will be permitted but hygiene advice and social distanced still need to be adhered to.

'Is it my household plus six others I can see, or just six in total?'@drmarkporter clarifies the latest rule which will allow up to six people to meet in an outdoor space from Monday 1 June.



Tune into GMB weekdays from 6am on ITV and The ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmR3od pic.twitter.com/97DcQwaPXw — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 29, 2020

No change for the vulnerable

Sadly, the new guidelines do not apply to the most vulnerable people in society.

Dr Mark added: "The rules for shielding are not changing.

"They will remain the same until the end of the month. It's sad but it's for their own protection – at the moment, stay at home please."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.