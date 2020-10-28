GMB star Dr Hilary Jones has warned Brits against breaking coronavirus rules over Christmas this year.

The TV medic backed calls for a Tier 3 lockdown across England amid fears the festive period will be cancelled.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned by top scientific advisers that the second wave of COVID-19 could be more deadly than the first.

Meanwhile, there are calls for England to be in Tier 3 lockdown by mid-December.

Dr Hilary warned against Brits breaking coronavirus rules over Christmas (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary say on GMB?

Dr Hilary said on Good Morning Britain: “Just look at the figures, the hospitalisations are increasing, they’re doubling every two weeks.

“In a month from now we’ll be worse than we were in the first wave.

“Unless people are careful and the restrictions up north kick in and we see an improvement by then, that’s what we’ll see, more cases.

“You’ll then see a greater mortality. We’ve seen this across Europe. In Sweden, where they relied on herd immunity, that’s not happening.”

Boris Johnson has been warned by top scientific advisers that the second wave of COVID-19 could be more deadly than the first (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “It’s still very serious, we’re still in the pandemic.

“I’d love to give the population really good news but this is the worst pandemic for over a hundred years.

In a month from now we’ll be worse than we were in the first wave.

“We can’t rely too heavily on a vaccine, we hope it will save people from dying but it won’t stop infections, not the early vaccines anyway.

“But people are working on it round the clock, round the world.”

Dr Hilary added: “I think we still need to rely on the basic principles which is hands, face, space and if we all do that and we’re realistic and don’t say Christmas is an exception.

Dr Hilary said that in a month from now “we’ll be worse than we were in the first wave” (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say?

“If we make Christmas an exception, then every celebration will be an exception. A birthday, a Friday night, a promotion…”

Viewers were divided over Dr Hilary’s comments, with some people insisting they will be spending Christmas with their families regardless of the rules.

One person said on Twitter: “Can’t listen to him anymore, his daily dose of doom.

“I’d hope a GP would be more reflective and balanced about the damage lockdown is causing.”

Can’t listen to him anymore, his daily dose of doom. I’d hope a GP would be more reflective and balanced about the damage lockdown is causing. — Lucy Stockman (@Lucy240679) October 28, 2020

Another wrote: “Oh do shut up that’s the nature of a virus, surprise, if we take your attitude we will be in lockdown forever.

“What about mental health, other medical treatments. STOP SCARING PEOPLE AND ACT LIKE A PROPER DR.”

Oh do shut up that’s the nature of a virus, surprise, if we take your attitude we will be in lockdown forever. What about mental health, other medical treatments. STOP SCARING PEOPLE AND ACT LIKE A PROPER DR — paul valles (@jammyred72) October 28, 2020

A third added: “I’m hoping there’s no national lockdown for Christmas as it’s my favourite time of year and it’s my mum’s birthday Christmas day.

“So need to spend my Christmas evening with my favourite people.”

@GMB I'm hoping theres no national lockdown for Christmas as it's my favourite time of year and it's my moms birthday xmas day so need to spend my Christmas evening with my favourite people 🤶🎅☃️🎄 — michelle crage☂️ (@Shellrhys2008) October 28, 2020

GMB fans support Dr Hilary

However, others supported the idea of a second national lockdown.

One said: “We should be in full lockdown now.”

We should be in full lockdown now — Steve Williams🦉⚽️🐅🏈 (@steve67shark) October 28, 2020

It’s about time Boris started listening to what the people want as well full lockdown two weeks into November for three weeks and we can bring this down tier 3 not working close schools mini spreaders — mrs whatsisname (@mcwillpongo) October 28, 2020

@GMB do lockdown now so we can be out of it for Christmas at least have something to look forward to — craig morgan (@craigmorgan133) October 28, 2020

