GMB health expert Dr Hilary Jones stunned his co-stars today (February 24), as he made a “intimate body piercings” comment.

The 67-year-old stopped Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid in their tracks while the hosts bickered over tattoos.

It came after Piers, 55, called it a “drop in standards” for a headteacher to sport a full tattoo sleeve on the show yesterday.

Dr Hilary left Piers Morgan in hysterics on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Earlier today, Susanna continued to insist that Piers was being unreasonable.

She pointed out that tattoos weren’t a problem when it came to teaching.

GMB: What did Dr Hilary Jones say?

However, things took an unusual turn when Dr Hilary gave his verdict.

Piers asked: “Hilary, have you got any tattoos?”

The GP revealed he was ‘more of an intimate body piercing man’ (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the healthcare professional casually responded: “No, I am more of an intimate body piercing man myself.”

Piers erupted into laughter as the GMB crew were heard giggling behind the cameras.

As the host composed himself, Hilary asked: “What’s funny about that?”

Piers responded: “That’s my favourite moment ever.

Piers couldn’t contain his laughter over the comment (Credit: ITV)

“That’s the moment the halo came crashing down, helping me realise that underneath that smiling face is a total deviant.”

Hilary quipped back: “Don’t judge me on that!”

I am more of an intimate body piercing man myself

Meanwhile, it’s not known if Hilary was joking.

Commenting on the moment, one viewer said: “Funniest 10 mins on @GMB this morning! Piers with one of his wonderful rants and Dr Hilary hints he has his [bleep] pierced.”

'@DrHilaryJones, have you got any tattoos?' – @piersmorgan 'No, I'm more of an intimate body piercing man myself' – Dr Hilary Jones. Well, that escalated quickly….😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/9nTvP254W5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2021

In addition, a second shared: “Agree with Piers that is the best moment.”

A third added: “What a brilliant response from Dr Hilary. Brilliant.”

ED! has contacted ITV for further comment.

What else happened on GMB?

Meanwhile, during today’s show, Piers left viewers “crying with laughter” after calling himself the b-word on air.

At one point, he suggested getting the rude word tattooed across his forehead.

Piers and Susanna bickered over tattoos (Credit: ITV)

The presenter read out a tweet from a viewer, which said: “I think Piers should have a tattoo live on the show.”

Piers asked: “Why? Why would I do that? What would I do? What would I put? Legend across my forehead?”

Susanna joked: “Something else across your forehead…”

In addition, Piers replied, “[Bleep]?” leaving Susanna stunned as she burst into laughter.

