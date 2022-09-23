GMB host Charlotte Hawkins has shared her grief over the death of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cherry Valentine.

The family of George Ward, who found fame as Cherry, revealed he passed away on Sunday September 18 at the age of 28.

A statement read: “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.

“We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”

GMB star Charlotte Hawkins pays tribute

Taking to her Twitter page, Charlotte paid her respects to the Cherry.

She wrote: “Very sad to hear that Cherry Valentine has died, aged just 28. We met back in June at Epsom – so full of life then, it’s hard to believe.

“Sending love to George’s family & friends, just heartbreaking.”

GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins paid a tribute to RuPaul’s Drag Race Cherry Valentine (Credit: YouTube)

Fans’ well wishes

Responding to her tweet, many fans sent their condolences.

One person tweeted: “Sending lots of love and prayers RIP.”

Also saying RIP, a second added: “R.I.P Cherry Valentine thought’s are with your family.”

And another tweeted: “RIP Cherry.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Cherry Valentine is also known as George Ward (Credit: YouTube)

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars pay tribute

Many stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race have also paid their respects.

Cheryl Hoyle said: “I never thought I’d have to write something like this about such a talented and beautiful person that was Cherry.

We are all shocked and heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of George, known to many as Cherry Valentine.

“We have lost an incredible queen and I’m honestly devastated! RIP @TheCValentine I LOVE YOU.”

In another post, Ellie Diamond wrote: “I am so sad to even begin thinking about posting this! Cherry brought so much life and laughs to whatever situation!

“Always someone who was caring and loving, her laugh lightened up a room like fireworks and will forever have a cherry red place in all our hearts!

“I love you my sister you will be missed!”

And Controller of BBC Three, Fiona Campbell, also said: “We are all shocked and heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of George, known to many as Cherry Valentine.”

She added: “A fan favourite and an inspiration to so many, we were privileged to have worked with him at BBC Three.

“He will be hugely missed by his many fans and friends. Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

