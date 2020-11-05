Bill Turnbull has revealed on GMB that he has “good days and bad days” as he battles prostate cancer.

The beloved former BBC Breakfast host, 64, shared the update when he appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning (Thursday November 5).

Bill said he was up and down during his cancer fight (Credit: ITV)

What did Bill Turnbull say on GMB?

In a chat with Piers Morgan and former colleague Susanna Reid, Bill described how lockdown had been for him.

Piers began the conversation by asking how he was getting on.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan celebrates huge ratings for US election special

“We’ve obviously been following your illness,” he said.

“You’ve been in shielded lockdown for most of the year anyway, we’re heading into another national one now – how are you getting on?”

Bill said working is helping (Credit: ITV)

Bill says he has “good and bad days”

The star replied: “I’m OK. Good days and bad days, and that sort of thing.

“I’m very much helped by the fact that I can still work and do my show for Classic FM.”

I’m OK. Good days and bad days, and that sort of thing.

Bill then tickled the presenters as he introduced his dog, Lola, to viewers.

He told Piers and Susanna that she had her back to the camera because Piers had been shouting too much.

Bill left BBC breakfast in 2016 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

When was Bill Turnbull diagnosed with cancer?

Dad-of-three Bill left BBC Breakfast in 2016, and went official with the diagnosis in 2018.

The condition is incurable and has spread to his legs, hips, pelvis and ribs.

Earlier this year, Bill said he had developed a ‘calm’ relationship with death.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“I feel very, very calm about it because I’ve given it a lot of thought,” Bill told The Mirror.

“I’ve developed quite a healthy relationship with death.”

The dad-of-three was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer three years ago.

Last year, he revealed that the cancer has spread to his bones.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.