GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway divided viewers today when they grilled an MP over the UK borders.

Environment Secretary George Eustice appeared on Friday’s show to discuss the recent closure of borders.

However, Kate and Ben grilled Mr Eustice on why the borders weren’t shut during the first lockdown in March last year.

George Eustice grilled on closure of borders (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB?

Kate challenged Mr Eustice on Priti Patel’s comments that borders should have closed in March 2020.

Mr Eustice said: “This has been a rapidly developing situation and we’ve had to respond to a new pandemic.”

He insisted that at that time, it “didn’t make sense to close the borders since the virus was already here”.

Ben and Kate grilled Mr Eustice (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

Kate interrupted: “Did you hear the conversation between Priti Patel and Boris Johnson where she argued against it [keeping borders open].

“Was she listened to, was she not listen to?”

Mr Eustice replied: “Government ministers are always listened to but there’s always a discussion and consensus.

“The consensus and advice was it didn’t make sense to put in place a full ban on travel to close the borders.”

Ben cut in: “Was that a mistake when we look back at our extraordinary high death rate and infection rate? Looks like that was a pretty clear mistake.”

Mr Eustice defended the government for not closing borders last March (Credit: ITV)

Mr Eustice said: “The advice at the time was that a travel ban wouldn’t make a difference since the virus was already here.”

Kate later said: “It was an impossible task to predict the way this pandemic was going, but you admit that mistakes were made.”

Mr Eustice replied: “As I’ve said, it’s been a very difficult pandemic to manage.”

Kate then grilled Mr Eustice on what was being planned environmentally next ahead of the summer.

She asked: “What are you now proving to us that you’re looking ahead and planning against?”

‘What are you now proving to us that you’re looking ahead and planning against.’ George Eustice tells @kategarraway and Ben Shephard that the govt’s focus is to get the vaccine is ‘deployed as quickly as possible’. He is hopeful we’ll be ‘on the road to recovery by the summer.’ pic.twitter.com/iuSsAY5Il7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 22, 2021

What did George Eustice reply?

Mr Eustice said: “Our main focus as a Government at the moment is to get this vaccine deployed as quickly as possible,” before listing other goals they’re aiming for.

Viewers took objection to the interview, with some comparing Ben and Kate to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

One said: “Are Ben and Kate competing against Piers and Susanna for the battle of interrupting.”

Another added: “I wanted to hear what was being discussed but couldn’t hear due to Kate shouting and Ben and Kate’s constant interrupting.”

Are ben and kate competing against piers and susanna for the battle of interrupting #gmb — fi (@RockgirlFiona) January 22, 2021

Some viewers unimpressed with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard

A third tweeted: “Have Kate and Ben been attending the Piers Morgan ‘how to conduct an obnoxious interview technique’ programme?

“Talk about badgering and haranguing. Awful interview to watch.”

Have Kate and Ben been attending the Piers Morgan ‘how to conduct an obnoxious interview technique’ programme? Talk about badgering and haranguing. Awful interview to watch. — Bedford Bee69 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@BedfordBee69) January 22, 2021

But others praised Kate and Ben for holding Government ministers “account”.

One wrote: “Good to see Kate and Ben holding the minister to account, asking him relevant questions.”

Another agreed: “Well done Ben and Kate.”

