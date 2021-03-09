In a GMB interview Thomas Markle has asked Meghan and Harry to visit him and allow him to meet his grandson Archie for the first time.

During an interview with GMB, he said: “I’m sorry for what I have done, this was a long time ago, I have tried to make up for it.

“The stories I’ve done are because I haven’t heard from you.

“They are 70 miles away. I’m available, I’d like to see my grandson. I’ve never stopped loving her [Meghan]. She can be angry but I’m still her dad.”

Thomas Markle wants to make amends with daughter Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Thomas and Meghan have not spoken since she discovered that he had arranged for a photographer to take pictures of him preparing for her wedding in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke of his betrayal and his decision to deny he had colluded with the press during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Thomas said he had just wanted to paint himself in a better light in the press as he had been dogged by photographers and journalists writing negative things about him.

He also hit out at the lack of protection he and his family were afforded during this time.

“I wish I hadn’t done the whole thing,” he said. “The other side of the coin, no one took any time to protect my side of the family.

“We were attacked by the press every day. Nobody looked after us.”

Thomas then admitted that he had hung up on Harry during his last contact with the couple.

Speaking firstly about Meghan, he said: “Last time we texted I was in a hospital bed after a heart attack, I had to tell them I couldn’t come to the wedding.

“At that point we pretty much said goodbye.”

He then recalled a call with his son-in-law, adding: “Harry said. ‘If you’d listened to me this wouldn’t have happened.’

“I thought it was snotty so I hung up on him.”

Speaking about his anguish over Meghan’s confession she was suicidal, her dad added: “I really upset me, it would have been easy for her to reach out.

“She didn’t lose me, I would have always been there for me, I’m there for her now

“She has pretty much ghosted everyone on my side and her mother’s side.

For him, it’s never too late to make amends though.

Thomas admitted: “I would love to hear from them. When they decide to talk to me I will stop talking to the press.”

