GMB viewers mocked Alex Beresford this morning (Friday April 2) after he made a One Foot in the Grave blunder.

Alex, 40, hosted the show with Charlotte Hawkins.

However, during an interview with comedy legend Richard Wilson, the popular weather correspondent made a bit of a boo-boo when it came to Richard’s most famous character, Victor Meldrew.

Richard couldn’t belieeeeve it! (Credit: ITV)

What did Alex Beresford say on GMB?

Alex and Charlotte interviewed 84-year-old Richard and his neighbour, fellow actor Jos Vantyler.

Jos revealed that he had been helping Richard during lockdown and has been doing the grocery shopping for him.

However, the chat soon turned to 1990s sitcom One Foot in the Grave , in which Richard played cantankerous OAP, Victor Meldrew.

“What are the chances of you reprising your role in One Foot in the Grave , one of my all-time favourite series?” Alex asked.

“Well I’m very pleased to hear you say that, but know that Victor Meldrew is dead?” Richard replied.

Laughing, Alex said: “You say that but we’ve seen it in the past [in] Death In Paradise… characters actually coming back to life. Why not? Why not take One Foot in the Grave?”

“[Writer] David Renwick wouldn’t do that, he’s too clever!” Richard explained.

Alex Beresford asked Richard Wilson: "What are the chances of reprising your role as Victor Meldrew?"

"You know that Victor Meldrew is dead right??"#GMB — Maaaaaaaaark!!! 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@ThisIsMarksLife) April 2, 2021

@alexberesfordTV just caught out lying pretending he loves one foot in the grave and will it return to the tv screens only for Richard Wilson to remind him the character is dead #gmb — ForTheBeats (@Forthebeats1) April 2, 2021

How did GMB viewers react to the blunder?

It didn’t take long before GMB took to Twitter to register their surprise at the blunder, and poke fun at Alex.

One viewer said: “One of #Alex’s ‘all-time favourites’… my arse.”

Richard played Victor for 10 years (Credit: YouTube)

When did One Foot in the Grave originally air?

Written and created by David Renwick, One Foot in the Grave aired on BBC One from 1990 to 2000.

Richard played retired security guard Victor, and appeared alongside Annette Crosbie as his long-suffering wife, Margaret.

Featuring Victor getting into all kinds of scrapes, his catchphrase – “I don’t belieeeeeve it!” – became a hit across the country.

The final episode, in 2000, saw Victor killed in a hit-and-run accident.

