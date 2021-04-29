GMB is to welcome in Alastair Campbell as a new guest co-presenter next month.

The controversial former Labour spin doctor will be in the hot seat from Monday May 10.

Alastair will co-host from next month (Credit: ITV)

When is Alastair Campbell co-presenting GMB?

Sixty-three-year-old Alastair is a sworn enemy of former GMB host Piers Morgan, and will sit in his old chair for three mornings.

He’ll co-present with Susanna Reid during Mental Health Awareness Week, a cause that Alastair is passionate about.

“I am flattered to be asked and delighted that my stint will coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week…

“… as Good Morning Britain has always championed good mental health,” he said in a comment.

“I am also looking forward to getting stuck into the big political and social issues at such an important and difficult time for the country…

“…as well as brushing up my knowledge on some of the subjects that will take me out of my comfort zone.”

Alastair is no stranger to the GMB studio (Credit: ITV)

‘Unfinished business’

He continued: “In addition, there is an element of finishing unfinished business here.

“Back in the mid-90s I was a regular presenter of the paper reviews on BBC Breakfast and during the week the former Labour Leader John Smith died, I was in discussions with the programme about becoming a presenter.

I must admit I am slightly dreading – make that totally dreading – getting out of bed in the middle of the night to get ready to present the show.

“John’s sad death led to me working for Tony Blair and my life and career took a very different course…

“But I am really looking forward to it.”

Susanna’s getting a new co-host (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say?

A spokesperson for GMB said: “A regular panelist on the show who always provokes strong reactions and lively debate, to some he is the architect of spin.

“To others he is one of the few people in the country able to call things out as they are – something we welcome on GMB.”

In a recent Twitter spat, Alastair called former GMB presenter Piers a “wimp” and a “creep”.

Now Alastair will be sitting in the very seat his sworn enemy once sat in.