Alastair Campbell has responded to criticism after GMB viewers slammed him for comments about the England-Denmark game in Euro 2020 last night (Wednesday July 7).

The former spin doctor was once again guest-hosting with Susanna Reid, and he poured scorn on the victory and said that the penalty that won England the game was not a penalty.

He received criticism from some fans, but soon took to Twitter to respond.

Alastair responded to criticism on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Alastair Campbell say on GMB this morning?

During today’s show (Thursday July 8), Alistair and co-host Susanna Reid discussed last night’s semi-final at Wembley, which England edged in extra time 2-1.

“Not the best penalty [Harry Kane’s] ever taken,” Alastair said.

Susanna responded by adding: “You don’t even think it should have been a penalty!”

“Well it wasn’t a penalty!’ Alastair reiterated. “Come on, be fair. Let’s be objective about this, it wasn’t a penalty.”

After viewers had a go at Alistair on social media, he responded.

My God do they want me to wear 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 underpants? Said I was happy they won. Love Southgate and several of the players I know. Recognised they deserved to win. Even wore a GS mask. But If you don’t think it was a penalty are you not allowed to say so? Isn’t it all a bit snowflake?1/2 https://t.co/JNCAcqwYVB — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 8, 2021

How did Alastair respond to the criticism?

After seeing some of the criticism in newspapers, Alistair took to his own Twitter account to respond.

“My God do they want me to wear [England] underpants?” he asked.

“Said I was happy they won. Love Southgate and several of the players I know. Recognised they deserved to win.

“Even wore a GS mask. But If you don’t think it was a penalty are you not allowed to say so? Isn’t it all a bit snowflake?”

Viewers didn’t like Alastair’s comments about the England penalty (Credit: ITV)

How did fans criticise him?

With the nation in celebratory mode, viewers didn’t think much to Alistair’s objective commentary on the penalty decision that won England the game.

One fumed: “Could not have picked a more negative ‘Anchor’ man to have on after the fantastic England win!!

“Why Alastair Campbell… really taking the enjoyment out of such an amazing day and result.”

Another wrote: “Great feel-good story and @GMB have Alastair Campbell putting his wet weather weekend opinion on. What a way to sour the mood.”

A third chuntered: “I wish just for today there was another presenter this morning!

“Alastair Campbell has been so negative about England’s win and the fans… Just not right.”