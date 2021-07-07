GMB viewers were divided as Alastair Campbell returned to guest host the show today.

On Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, the presenter co-hosted alongside Susanna Reid as he replaced Richard Madeley.

However, viewers had a mixed reaction to Alastair hosting with some even switching off.

Alastair returned to co-host GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Alastair Campbell?

One person wrote on Twitter: “Alastair Campbell presenting… think I’ll switch off #GMB.”

Another said: “@GMB Alastair Campbell 6.30am… 6.31am turn over.”

One added: “Turn on GMB, see Alister Campbell playing bagpipes, see him say footballs not coming home. Turn TV off. Bring back @piersmorgan and to be fair I do enjoy @richardm56.”

Others loved him!

However, others loved Alastair on the show.

One person tweeted: “Love it when Alastair Campbell is on #GMB. Trolls are on overdrive.”

Another wrote: “Love @campbellclaret on the show!”

One said: “I LOVE @campbellclaret.”

Some viewers switched off when Alastair hosted (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Susanna confirmed she would be joined by Alastair later in the week.

During the show on Tuesday, Richard asked Susanna: “Good Morning Britain is back tomorrow from six – you’re doing it with Alastair Campbell aren’t you?”

Susanna replied: “I am indeed.”

Richard then said: “Good stuff, give him my best.”

Alastair played the bagpipes today! (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time Alastair has co-hosted Good Morning Britain following Piers Morgan‘s exit in March.

Back in May, he appeared on the programme and made an unfortunate blunder as he accidentally announced ‘the Queen’s death’.

He got Her Majesty mixed up with her late husband Prince Philip, who died in April.

During a discussion, the star said: “We talked a lot about Prince Philip after the death of the Queen.”

However, he quickly realised his mistake and corrected himself on air.

He told viewers: “Can I just say something, I think I may have accidentally announced the death of the Queen. I meant Prince Philip of course.”

Susanna added: “I think people understood exactly what you meant.”

