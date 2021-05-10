Alastair Campbell made his GMB presenting debut this morning (Monday May 10) but viewers noticed an annoying habit that drove them crazy.

The former Labour spin doctor and outspoken pundit, 63, is guesting on the show alongside Susanna Reid this week.

And viewers soon picked up on a habit that stuck in their craws.

Alastair made his debut on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

How did Alastair Campbell do on GMB this morning?

The former politician and journalist has often been a guest on the ITV breakfast show, but now the tables were turned.

After locking horns with former host Piers Morgan, Alastair found himself in the presenter’s seat next to Susanna Reid.

Read more: Piers Morgan replacement: Ex-GMB host slams ITV’s ‘unwise advice’ for new recruit

And while he did well in his first stint as presenter, viewers noticed he couldn’t stop playing with his pen.

So much so that they took to Twitter to beg him to stop.

Noooo twiddling of a pen please Alastair. — Julie Ann Wilson (@waldingtongirl) May 10, 2021

@GMB can you tell @campbellclaret to stop trying to hypnotise us with his spinning pen trick. Sending me west now — Craig Beaumont (@CraigBeaumont11) May 10, 2021

Please ask @campbellclaret to stop waving his pen around on @GMB

Very annoying Alastair — Cardiff Record (@CardiffRecord) May 10, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to urge Alastair to stop fiddling.

One asked: “How annoying is Alastair Campbell fiddling with his bloody pen?”

Can somebody take that spinning pen of @campbellclaret he’s sending my head west now.

Another wrote: “Can somebody take that spinning pen off @campbellclaret he’s sending my head west now.”

A third said: “Please ask @campbellclaret to stop waving his pen around on @GMB. Very annoying Alastair.”

Another added: “Stop fiddling with your pen!! Stop it now!”

Alastair received a mixed reaction (Credit: ITV)

What was the reaction like from viewers?

Aside from his pen twiddling, the man who once branded Piers Morgan a “creep” and a “wimp” received a mixed review from viewers.

One viewer said: “Alastair Campbell is just awful, he is muttering.”

Read more: GMB: Alastair Campbell gets a mixed reaction from viewers

However, the reaction wasn’t all negative.

A host of viewers praised him, with one tweeting: “I hope Alastair Campbell is going to be permanent fixture on GMB. A professional.”