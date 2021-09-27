GMB viewers saw Alastair Campbell return to the show today to host alongside Susanna Reid.

The presenter, 64, has guest hosted Good Morning Britain before and was back today to discuss the latest news headlines and topics.

As they opened the show, Susanna said: “Welcome back to the programme. Have you been cold water swimming this morning?”

Alastair hosted GMB today as he returned alongside Susanna (Credit: ITV)

Alastair Campbell on GMB today

Her co-star Alastair replied: “No because I wasn’t very good for the planet last night. I flew in from the United Arab Emirates very late.”

Viewers were left divided over Alastair’s appearance on the show and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Alastair Campbell, no thank you, turning off, sorry Susanna.”

Viewers were divided over Alastair hosting GMB (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “I turned [GMB] off when I saw Campbell sitting in the chair.”

A third tweeted: “Turned on TV to watch @GMB. Saw it was @campbellclaret, turned off again.”

Alastair Campbell, no thank you, turning off, sorry Susanna.Ala

However, others loved having Alastair back on the programme.

One added: “Today we have the #Dreamteam of @susannareid100 & @campbellclaret on @GMB. Absolutely love these two, best partnership by a long way!!”

Some people loved Susanna and Alastair’s partnership (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Love it when @campbellclaret is on, sensible, clear, concise conversation that gets to the heart of the matter.”

One wrote: “Love it when @campbellclaret is there with @susannareid100.”

Alastair Campbell last appeared on GMB in July.

He also hosted the programme in May and suffered an awkward gaffe as he accidentally announced ‘the Queen’s death’.

Alastair got Her Majesty mixed up with her late husband Prince Philip, who died in April.

Alastair Campbell has previously hosted GMB (Credit: ITV)

However, after his slip-up, Alastair quickly corrected himself on air.

Meanwhile, during his previous stint, Alastair also divided viewers with his habit on air.

Many viewers called out Alastair for fiddling with his pen, which had left them distracted.

One person said on Twitter at the time: “Can somebody take that spinning pen off @campbellclaret he’s sending my head west now.”

