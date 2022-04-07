GMB host Adil Ray has made an announcement about his future on the ITV breakfast news show.

Adil – who hosted the show today with Kate Garraway – made the announcement on Twitter.

And, while some Good Morning Britain viewers were pleased by the news, others weren’t – and have threatened to switch off.

Adil Ray has updated fans about his future on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray makes GMB announcement

Posting on Twitter, Adil revealed that he’s hosting the show for “most of April”.

Earlier the week, he said: “Back @gmb for most of April. Hope to see you Thursday.

“Well I won’t actually see you, probably a good thing for that time in the morning!”

Adil also posted a picture of himself with the dates he’d be on the show captioned over the top.

He said he’ll be hosting April 7, 8, 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20.

He added: “Hope you can join us.”

Back @gmb for most of April. Hope to see you Thursday. Well I won’t actually see you, probably a good thing for that time in the morning! pic.twitter.com/2jihmnUFpX — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) April 4, 2022

GMB viewers react to Adil Ray news

Looking at the replies to Adil on Twitter, it’s fair to say viewers are divided about his shifts on the show.

One said: “When has seven days in April equalled most of April?”

Makes no difference to me. Wouldn’t watch him if you paid me.

Another replied to that comment and said: “Seven days too many. Makes no difference to me. Wouldn’t watch him if you paid me.”

“Definitely won’t be tuning in I just don’t find him funny…sorry,” said another.

“Thankfully you won’t be on GMB for most of April. Seven days only. Praise the Lord,” said another.

Adil hosted GMB with Kate Garraway today (Credit: ITV)

Fans pleased to see the back of Richard Madeley

However, others were pretty pleased to welcome Adil back to the GMB fold – if only because it meant “no more Richard Madeley“.

“I’ll be watching from Thursday, can’t bear it when Madeley is on,” said one.

Another agreed and added: “Thank God! Please no more Madeley!!!”

“Thank god for that I’ll be able watch GMB – never watch when Richard Madeley is on,” a third admitted.

Others commented on Adil’s presenting skills and assured the host they’d be tuning in.

“Good – please do your thing and hold them to account! Thank you!” said one, speaking about the government ministers who appear on the show.

“Brilliant, should be on full time,” said another.

“Look forward to seeing you Adil, the best presenter on @GMB by a country mile,” another concluded.

