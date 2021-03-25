GMB Adil Ray
GMB: Adil Ray makes cheeky quip about Piers Morgan as he replaces him

The presenter couldn't help himself!

By Rebecca Calderwood

GMB host Adil Ray left viewers in stitches after making a cheeky comment about Piers Morgan’s dramatic departure.

The 46-year-old presenter returned to the programme alongside Susanna Reid today (March 25).

Despite being a regular face on the show, Adil has been notably absent in recent weeks.

Adil Ray returned to GMB alongside Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray pokes fun at Piers Morgan on GMB

And it didn’t take long for him to make light of the drama.

Opening the show, he asked co-host Susanna: “Great to be back. Have I missed anything?”

Susanna awkwardly replied: “Erm, a few things…”

Have I missed anything?

Adil then said: “Oh okay,” before Susanna quickly turned her attention to Kate Garraway.

However, the comment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Can’t decide which was funnier… Adil asking if he’s missed anything… or the awkward response from Susanna.”

Adil made a cheeky comment about Piers’ exit (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ben Shephard makes awkward gaffe about Susanna Reid’s dress

A second shared: “Adil speaks before he thinks!”

In addition, a third added: “Susanna didn’t want to know and changed subject immediately.”

Why did Piers Morgan quit GMB?

Piers walked out live on air on March 9 after an altercation with Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

Later that night, he announced that he had decided to quit the breakfast show.

The host then claimed he left the show after refusing to apologise over his controversial comments.

He told his 1.5 million Instagram followers: “My fervent opposition to the Iraq War led to my demise from the Daily Mirror. My outspoken views on the insanity of American gun laws led to the end of my time at CNN.

Piers Morgan says there are petitions that want him fired
Piers quit GMB earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

“And now I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (March 24), Piers waved goodbye to GMB for the final time.

The breakfast show anchor posted a picture of what appeared to be his old dressing room.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals exactly what happened with his GMB job

It had been packed up into a number of brown cardboard boxes – and had a life-sized cut-out of Susanna lurking in the background.

Furthermore, he penned: “Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home.”

The ITV programme are yet to announce Piers’ official replacement.

