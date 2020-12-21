Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain
TV

GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins replace Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are on their Christmas break

By Rebecca Carter

GMB viewers were divided as Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins took over the show today.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are officially on their Christmas break and will return in January.

On Monday, Adil and Charlotte took over presenting duties but not many viewers were impressed.

Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain
Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins hosted GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Adil and Charlotte?

One person said on Twitter: “Sorry Charlotte Adil is a big switch off for me!”

Read more: Kate Garraway fears husband Derek Draper will be alone on Christmas amid Tier 4 restrictions

Another wrote: “Oh god Adil Ray back on #GMB. Turning over to #bbcnews.”

A third tweeted: “Please bring back some professional presenters- you two are seriously letting the show down today.”

However, others loved seeing the duo back on their screens.

One added: “I’m looking forward to seeing @adilray and @CharlotteHawkns on @GMB at 6!

Sorry Charlotte Adil is a big switch off for me!

“I love it when Adil and Charlotte are presenting together.

“Charlotte gets more air time and doesn’t get interrupted not once by her co-presenter. Adil’s lovely to her! More Charlotte and Adil please!”

Another said: “Quite refreshing to see and listen to you this morning rather than have to put up with Piers and Susanna constantly sniping and shouting at everyone & everything!”

Where is Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid today?

Piers and Susanna are enjoying their Christmas break after hosting their final show last week.

Piers told viewers: “We’re back Christmas Day!”

GMB, Lorraine and This Morning will be airing on Christmas Day this year.

Good Morning Britain, hosted by Piers and Susanna, will air from 7am as it relives the moments of 2020.

piers morgan and susanna reid
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid replaced this week (Credit: ITV)

Daytime TV back for Christmas Day!

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly will present an hour of her show from 9am.

Read more: Piers Morgan ‘quits Twitter’ until next year as he is ‘done with 2020’

From 10am, This Morning will air a special episode hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The programme will be packed full of “heart-warming surprises, special guests and favourite familiar faces”.

Did you watch GMB today? What did you think of Adil and Charlotte? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

