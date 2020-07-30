GMB's Adil Ray offends weather host Laura Tobin with bizarre comment

Adil Ray accidentally offended Laura Tobin on GMB today.

The Good Morning Britain had been listen to his co-star presenter her weather segment at the time.

Adil Ray accidentally caused offence on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray causes offence on GMB

Hosting live from Stonehenge, Laura also used her airtime to explain the origin of the iconic stones.

She then went on to discuss NASA's mission to Mars which takes off later on this afternoon.

When the cameras panned back to the ITV studios, Adil had some feedback for Laura.

He told co-host Charlotte Hawkins: "It was like her own show though that segment.

"She's very good though. Normally I do sort of switch off at the start but I get it when Laura talks."

Charlotte then quipped: "Normally he doesn't listen to a word you say!"

Laure then looked a little offended as she shouted back: "Adil!"

The host managed to win Laura Tobin back round (Credit: ITV)

Adil makes it up to Laura Tobin

Trying to cover himself, the comedian laughed: "I said normally.

"Normally when it's about the weather or Mars and the planets it sort of literally goes over my head.

"You know, but you draw us in. You bring it to life for us."

Adil's compliments seemed to win over Laura, who then began smiling again.

Perhaps reading too much into his comment, she replied: "Thank you so much, shall I do another half hour?"

But both Charlotte and Adil jokingly cut off Laura before she could say another word.

"We must have lost the line, sorry about that," Charlotte laughed.

Adil added: "Thank you very much, we'll see you on Monday!"

Adil is filling in for Ben Shephard (Credit: ITV)

Where is Ben Shephard?

GMB viewers will be aware that Ben usually hosts the shows on Thursdays and Fridays.

However, there have been some changes to the programme's line-up as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are currently on their summer break.

With that in mind, Ben and Kate Garraway have been filling in for the duo Mondays to Wednesday, leaving a gap in the schedule at the end of the week.

So Adil, who first hosted the show back in 2018, has been filling in. with Charlotte.

Ben is. expected to return to GMB on Monday (August 3).

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

